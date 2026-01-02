Finland hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Finland unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday.

It’s the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014. Finland won gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not involve NHL players.

Here is a look at the Team Finland roster (listed alphabetically by position group):

FORWARDS

Sebastian Aho, F, Carolina Hurricanes

The 28-year-old from Rauma was one of the first six players named to Finland’s roster in June and is no stranger to big moments with his country’s team. He had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in seven games to lead Finland to the 2016 World Junior Championship and was also part of the under-18 team that won the silver medal in 2015 and World Championship team in 2016.

Joel Armia, F, Los Angeles Kings

Another proven veteran, the 32-year-old will represent Finland for the first time in the Olympics, but the 11th time internationally. Armia, from Pori, won gold with Finland at the 2022 World Championship, when he had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 10 games.

Mikael Granlund, F, Anaheim Ducks

It’s been quite the career for the 33-year-old from Oulu, who will represent Finland for the 17th time in international competition. Granlund has won gold with Finland twice (2011 and 2022 World Championship), silver once (2016 World Championship) and bronze three times (2009 and 2010 World Junior Championship, and 2014 Sochi Olympics).

Erik Haula, F, Nashville Predators

The 34-year-old from Pori is in his 13th NHL season and will play in the Olympics for the first time. It’s his eighth time representing Finland in international competition, where he won silver in the 2014 World Championship and bronze in the 2009 Under-18 tournament.

Roope Hintz, F, Dallas Stars

The speedy center has been a staple for the Stars since 2018-19, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final with them in 2020. The 29-year-old from Nokia represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off and won gold with Finland at the World Juniors in 2016.

Kaapo Kakko, F, Seattle Kraken

Kakko, who turns 25 on Feb. 13, scored the gold medal-winning goal for Finland at the 2019 WJC, one of three times he’s won gold in international competition (2018 World U18 tournament and 2019 World Championship, when he led Finland with six goals). The No. 2 pick by the New York Rangers at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko, who was born in Turku, was traded to the Kraken for defenseman Will Borgen and two draft picks on Dec. 18, 2024.

Oliver Kapanen, F, Montreal Canadiens

One of the NHL’s up-and-coming stars, Kapanen, who the Canadiens selected in the second round (No. 64) of the 2021 NHL Draft, is among the League’s top rookies in scoring this season. The 22-year-old from Timra won silver with Finland at the 2022 WJC.

Joel Kiviranta, F, Colorado Avalanche

The 29-year-old won gold with Finland at the 2019 World Championship, bronze at the 2013 under-18 tournament and silver at the 2012 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (under-18). A native of Vantaa, Kiviranta, who was undrafted, advanced to the Cup Final with the Stars in 2020 and is in his third season with the Avalanche.

Artturi Lehkonen, F, Colorado Avalanche

A Stanley Cup winner with the Avalanche in 2022, Lehkonen, from Piikkio, will play in the Olympics for the first time. The 30-year-old won gold with Finland in the 2014 WJC and the 2013 under-18 championship.

Anton Lundell, F, Florida Panthers

The 24-year-old already has his share of hardware, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Panthers (2024, 2025). He has done well on the international scene, too, where he has won four medals, including two gold (2018 U18 championships and 2019 WJC).

Eetu Luostarinen, F, Florida Panthers

The 27-year-old from Siilinjarvi won the Cup in 2024 and 2025 with Florida. He also won gold at the 2019 World Championship and represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Luostarinen set NHL career highs in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43) in 2022-23.

Mikko Rantanen, F, Dallas Stars

The 29-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022, is now Dallas’ brightest star. Rantanen, from Nousiainen, will play at the Olympics for the first time. He has already won gold with the 2016 WJC team and silver at the 2016 World Championship.

Teuvo Teravainen, F, Chicago Blackhawks

The 31-year-old from Helsinki will play in the Olympics for the first time, but he is no stranger to championships, winning the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015 and gold with Finland in the 2014 WJC, when he had a tournament-high 15 points (two goals, 13 assists).

Eeli Tolvanen, F, Seattle Kraken

The 26-year-old has experienced plenty of success internationally, winning gold with Finland at the 2016 U18 tournament and the 2019 WJCs. The No. 30 pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2017 NHL Draft, Tolvanen, from Vihti, is in his fourth season with the Kraken.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars

One of the first six players selected by Finland in June, Heiskanen will make his second Olympic appearance after scoring a goal in five games at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. This will be the 10th appearance for Finland internationally for the 26-year-old from Espoo, who has won gold twice, with the U18 team in 2016 and in the 2022 World Championship.

Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins

The 26-year-old from Oulu has won gold three times with Finland, as part of the U18 team in 2016 and at the WJC and World Championship in 2019. The No. 29 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2017 draft, Jokiharju is in his first full season with the Bruins.

Mikko Lehtonen, D, ZSC Lions

This will be the third Olympic appearance for the 31-year-old from Turku, who won gold with Finland in 2022 and was part of the sixth-place team in 2018. Lehtonen played one season in the NHL, splitting 2020-21 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars

Much like his Stars teammate Heiskanen, Lindell was chosen for Finland’s team in June. The 31-year-old from Vantaa had five points (two goals, three assists) to help Finland win the 2014 WJC, and he also won gold at the 2022 World Championship.

Nikolas Matinpalo, D, Ottawa Senators

From Espoo, the 27-year-old replaced injured defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Matinpalo is in his first full season with the Senators after splitting time last season with Ottawa and Belleville, its American Hockey League affiliate.

Niko Mikkola, D, Florida Panthers

The 29-year-old from Kiiminki was a big part of the Panthers’ Stanley Cup championship teams the past two seasons. Mikkola won gold with Finland at the 2016 WJC and 2019 World Championship and also represented his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Olli Maatta, D, Utah Mammoth

The 31-year-old has done well in NHL and international competition. A two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, Maatta, from Jyvaskyla, won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2021 World Championship.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia Flyers

The 31-year-old made his season debut with the Flyers on Dec. 16 after having surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon on March 26. Ristolainen, from Turko, won gold with Finland at the 2014 WJC.

GOALIES

Kevin Lankinen, G, Vancouver Canucks

The 30-year-old from Helsinki won gold with Finland at the 2019 World Championship and represented his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Formerly a backup to Juuse Saros in Nashville, Lankinen is in his second season with the Canucks.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres

Luukkonen won gold with Finland's U18 team in 2016 and the WJC in 2019. The 26-year-old from Espoo won silver with the U18 team in 2017. Luukkonen recorded the most wins (27 in 2023-24) by a Sabres goalie in a single season since Ryan Miller had 31 in 2011-12.

Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators

The 30-year-old, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Predators, was selected to Finland’s roster in June. Saros, from Forssa, won gold at the 2014 WJC, silver at the 2016 World Championship and bronze with the 2013 U18 team.

