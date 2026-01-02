Finland hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Mikael Granlund, F, Anaheim Ducks

It’s been quite the career for the 33-year-old from Oulu, who will represent Finland for the 17th time in international competition. Granlund has won gold with Finland twice (2011 and 2022 World Championship), silver once (2016 World Championship) and bronze three times (2009 and 2010 World Junior Championship, and 2014 Sochi Olympics).

Erik Haula, F, Nashville Predators

The 34-year-old from Pori is in his 13th NHL season and will play in the Olympics for the first time. It’s his eighth time representing Finland in international competition, where he won silver in the 2014 World Championship and bronze in the 2009 Under-18 tournament.

Roope Hintz, F, Dallas Stars

The speedy center has been a staple for the Stars since 2018-19, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final with them in 2020. The 29-year-old from Nokia represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off and won gold with Finland at the World Juniors in 2016.

Kaapo Kakko, F, Seattle Kraken

Kakko, who turns 25 on Feb. 13, scored the gold medal-winning goal for Finland at the 2019 WJC, one of three times he’s won gold in international competition (2018 World U18 tournament and 2019 World Championship, when he led Finland with six goals). The No. 2 pick by the New York Rangers at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko, who was born in Turku, was traded to the Kraken for defenseman Will Borgen and two draft picks on Dec. 18, 2024.

Oliver Kapanen, F, Montreal Canadiens

One of the NHL’s up-and-coming stars, Kapanen, who the Canadiens selected in the second round (No. 64) of the 2021 NHL Draft, is among the League’s top rookies in scoring this season. The 22-year-old from Timra won silver with Finland at the 2022 WJC.