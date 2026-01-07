Team Sweden Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Hedman, Dahlin on same pair

Defensemen
Victor Hedman -- Rasmus Dahlin
Gustav Forsling -- Erik Karlsson
Jonas Brodin -- Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Philip Broberg
Defense is probably Sweden's strongest position, but having only two right-handed shots -- Karlsson (Penguins) and Andersson (Calgary Flames) -- means at least one lefty will have to play on his off side. Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) plays regularly on the right side of the Sabres' top pair, so slotting him next to Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) on Sweden's top pair is an easy decision. Hedman, a six-time finalist for the Norris Trophy given to the top defenseman in the NHL six times who won it in 2018, is recovering from elbow surgery but is expected to be back in time for the Olympics and could reprise his 4 Nations role as Sweden's captain. Playing with Forsling (Florida Panthers), a Stanley Cup winner the past two seasons, at 4 Nations brought out the best in Karlsson, a three-time Norris winner (2012, 2015, 2023), so keeping that pair together makes sense. Brodin (Wild) and Andersson have potential to be a balanced third pair. Ekman-Larsson (Maple Leafs) also has experience playing on the right side, so he's another option to do it in Milan if needed.
Goalies
Filip Gustavsson
Jacob Markstrom
Jesper Wallstedt
Although pushed at times by Wallstedt for playing time with the Wild this season, Gustavsson recovered from a slow start. That makes him the leading candidate to start Sweden's Olympic opener. Wallstedt, a 23-year-old rookie, has come down to earth a little after going 8-0-2 with a 1.74 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and four shutouts in his first 10 starts. After missing 4 Nations with a knee injury, Markstrom brings valuable experience from 16 seasons in the NHL, though he's been inconsistent this season with the Devils.