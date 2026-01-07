Team Sweden Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Hedman, Dahlin on same pair

The start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina is one month away, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. The men's ice hockey tournament begins Feb. 11.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Sweden, which is in Group B, will open against Team Italy on Feb. 11, then play Team Finland on Feb. 13 and Team Slovakia on Feb. 14.

Though Sweden announced its roster Jan. 2, NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart should look like.