Team Sweden roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Ekman-Larsson, Wallstedt

Holmberg, Wennberg also going to Milan; will play 1st game on Feb. 12

Sweden unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, naming a group that will try to bring the country its first gold medal since 2006 in Turin.

It's similar to the group that played in the 4 Nations Face-Off roster, with some changes. At forward, Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, Pontus Holmberg of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Alexander Wennberg of the San Jose Sharks join the group. Viktor Arvidsson (Boston Bruins) and Gustav Nyquist (Winnipeg Jets) who played at 4 Nations, did not make the team.

On defense, Philip Broberg of the St. Louis Blues and Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Toronto Maple Leafs join the team, with Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers off the team from 4 Nations.

In goal, Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild joins the team with Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators off the team from 4 Nations.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Sweden at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Sweden, which is in Group B, will open against Team Italy on Feb. 11, then play Team Finland on Feb. 13 and Team Slovakia on Feb. 14.

Here is the Team Sweden roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group:

FORWARDS (14)

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning
Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks
Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

This is a dangerous group with playmakers in Raymond, Kempe and Nylander and a solid leader in Landeskog, who did not play in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season because of injury. Face-off specialists like Lindholm and Eriksson Ek and role players like Rakell, Forsberg and Zibanejad will provide valued depth. Raymond, Carlsson and, to some extent, Pettersson are the new blood. Raymond is an integral part of the Red Wings and Carlsson has made a steady impression with the Ducks.

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues
Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

It will be difficult to find a deeper defense group in Milano Cortina. Sweden's defense has a good balance and a mix of offensive skill with Hedman, Dahlin and Karlsson, and the shutdown abilities of Brodin, Forsling and Andersson. Karlsson was a question mark after struggling last season with the Penguins but played well at 4 Nations and has had a strong start to this season.

GOALIES (3)

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

Wallstedt makes the team thanks to an incredible start to this season playing in a tandem with Gustavsson. Their play, along with Markstrom, gives Sweden a much better look in goal than it had at 4 Nations.

