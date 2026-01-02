Team Sweden roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Ekman-Larsson, Wallstedt

Sweden unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, naming a group that will try to bring the country its first gold medal since 2006 in Turin.

It's similar to the group that played in the 4 Nations Face-Off roster, with some changes. At forward, Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, Pontus Holmberg of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Alexander Wennberg of the San Jose Sharks join the group. Viktor Arvidsson (Boston Bruins) and Gustav Nyquist (Winnipeg Jets) who played at 4 Nations, did not make the team.

On defense, Philip Broberg of the St. Louis Blues and Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Toronto Maple Leafs join the team, with Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers off the team from 4 Nations.

In goal, Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild joins the team with Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators off the team from 4 Nations.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Sweden at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Sweden, which is in Group B, will open against Team Italy on Feb. 11, then play Team Finland on Feb. 13 and Team Slovakia on Feb. 14.

Here is the Team Sweden roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group: