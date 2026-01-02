Team USA hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

The United States unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

It’s the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

This will be the first Olympics for every member of the U.S. team.

The United States hasn’t won a gold medal in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” in Lake Placid, New York.

Here is a look at the Team USA roster (listed alphabetically by position group):

FORWARDS

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

The 24-year-old from Milford, Massachusetts will play for the U.S. for the seventh time dating to 2017, when he played in the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Boldy had three points (one goal, two assists) in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and won gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. He played in the IIHF World Championship in 2022 and 2024.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Connor, 29, from Shelby Township, Michigan, will be wearing the red, white and blue for the fifth time in international competition. He played in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, the first time he played for the United States since the 2016 World Championship. He also played in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2013 and the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2014.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

The 29-year-old from North Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been a regular for USA Hockey, including competing in the World Juniors in 2014 and 2015, the World Championship in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. He also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2014 World U18 Championship. Eichel played for Team North America in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Guentzel, 31, who is from Omaha, Nebraska, will be making his second appearance for the United States in international competition after making his Team USA debut in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. He tied for the team lead with three goals at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

The 24-year-old born in Orlando, Florida, will be representing the United States for the seventh time, including playing in the 2019 World Junior Championship, the 2019 World Championship and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He will be joined on the team by his brother Quinn, a defenseman for the Minnesota Wild.

Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth

The 27-year-old from Chesterfield, Missouri has won gold at three different levels with USA Hockey; the 2015 U18s, 2017 World Juniors and the 2025 World Championship, where he was the U.S. captain and had 10 points in 10 games. Keller also played in the World Championship in 2017 and 2019.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

The 29-year-old from Waterford, Michigan has been a USA Hockey regular since 2013, when he made his debut in the red, white and blue at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. He played in the World Juniors in 2015, the World Championship five times (2015-19), and the 4 Nations Face-Off. Larkin also played for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 28-year-old who was born in San Ramon, California but grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona will be making his eighth appearance for the United States, including the World Juniors in 2015 and 2016, the World Championship in 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was Team USA's captain. Matthews played for Team North America in the 2016 World Cup.

J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

Miller, 32, who is from East Palestine, Ohio, won gold at the 2013 World Juniors and played for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He also played in the 2012 World Juniors. Miller was part of Team North America at the 2016 World Cup.

Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche

The 34-year-old who was born in Minneapolis and grew up in Warroad, Minnesota has played for Team USA seven times previously, including the World Championship five times (2014-17, 2024), and the 4 Nations Face-Off. Nelson's grandfather, Bill Christian, and his uncle, Roger Christian, won Olympic gold in men's hockey with Team USA in 1960. His uncle, Dave Christian, was part of the USA's "Miracle on Ice" team that won Olympic gold in 1980.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

The 28-year-old born in Phoenix is a three-time gold medalist with Team USA, including the 2025 World Championship, where he had six goals in 10 games. Thompson also won gold at the 2015 U18 World Championship and the 2017 World Juniors, and he took home bronze in the World Championship in 2018 and 2021.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

The 26-year-old born in Scottsdale but raised in St. Louis is making his sixth appearance for USA Hockey, including the 2018 World Juniors, 2024 World Championship and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is joined on the team by his older brother, Matthew, a forward for the Florida Panthers. His father, Keith, is a four-time U.S. Olympian.

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

The 28-year-old older brother of Brady was born in Scottsdale and raised in St. Louis. He is making his fifth appearance with USA Hockey after competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. He also played in three tournaments as a teenager; the 2014 World U17 Hockey Challenge, the 2015 U18 World Championship and the 2016 World Juniors.

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

The 32-year-old from Pittsburgh is playing in his fourth tournament with USA Hockey after competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He also played in the 2014 World Championship, and the 2013 World Juniors. Trocheck won gold at the World Juniors. He played for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup.

DEFENSEMEN

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

The 23-year-old born in Maple Grove, Minnesota will represent the United States for the fifth time. He played in the 2021 and 2022 World Junior Championships, the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Born in Long Beach, New York, the 28-year-old will represent the United States for the sixth time. He played in the 2016 and 2017 World Junior Championships, the 2017 and 2018 World Championships, and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Hanifin was born in Boston and will turn 29 on Jan. 25. This will be the sixth time he has represented the U.S. after the 2015 World Junior Championship; the 2016, 2017 and 2019 World Championships; and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild

The 26-year-old born in Orlando, Florida, won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2024. He has represented the U.S. four times -- at the World Junior Championships and the World Championships, each in 2018 and 2019 -- but could not play in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season due to injury. He will join his brother Jack, a center for the New Jersey Devils.

Seth Jones, Florida Panthers

The 31-year-old born in Arlington, Texas played for Team North America in the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto. This will be his sixth time representing the United States after the 2013 World Junior Championship and the World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2024.

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Born in Whitefish, Montana, the 23-year-old will represent the United States for the fifth time. He played in the 2021 World Junior Championship, the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the 2024 World Championship and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

The 31-year-old born in Erie, Colorado represented the United States at the 2014 World Junior Championship and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. He is known as a defensive specialist.

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 28-year-old from Grosse Pointe, Michigan was runner-up for the Norris Trophy last season. He represented the United States at the 2015 and 2016 World Junior Championships and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. In 2025, when the U.S. won the World Championship for the first time since 1933, he had six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games and was named the tournament’s best defenseman.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

The 32-year-old from Commerce, Michigan is one of the most decorated U.S. goalies of his era, winning the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL three times (2020, 2024, 25) and the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL last season. He’s played in two World Championships for the U.S. (2015, 2017) and was the No. 1 goalie for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

The 27-year-old born in Lakeville, Minnesota played for the United States at the 2018 World Junior Championship and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

The 27-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska made 25 saves to shut out Switzerland in the gold medal game of the 2025 World Championship, leading the U.S. to its first world title since 1933. He went 7-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in the tournament. He also represented the U.S. at the 2018 World Junior Championship and the 2022 World Championship.

