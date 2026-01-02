Team USA hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

The 29-year-old from Waterford, Michigan has been a USA Hockey regular since 2013, when he made his debut in the red, white and blue at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. He played in the World Juniors in 2015, the World Championship five times (2015-19), and the 4 Nations Face-Off. Larkin also played for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.
The 28-year-old who was born in San Ramon, California but grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona will be making his eighth appearance for the United States, including the World Juniors in 2015 and 2016, the World Championship in 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was Team USA's captain. Matthews played for Team North America in the 2016 World Cup.
Miller, 32, who is from East Palestine, Ohio, won gold at the 2013 World Juniors and played for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He also played in the 2012 World Juniors. Miller was part of Team North America at the 2016 World Cup.
The 34-year-old who was born in Minneapolis and grew up in Warroad, Minnesota has played for Team USA seven times previously, including the World Championship five times (2014-17, 2024), and the 4 Nations Face-Off. Nelson's grandfather, Bill Christian, and his uncle, Roger Christian, won Olympic gold in men's hockey with Team USA in 1960. His uncle, Dave Christian, was part of the USA's "Miracle on Ice" team that won Olympic gold in 1980.
The 28-year-old born in Phoenix is a three-time gold medalist with Team USA, including the 2025 World Championship, where he had six goals in 10 games. Thompson also won gold at the 2015 U18 World Championship and the 2017 World Juniors, and he took home bronze in the World Championship in 2018 and 2021.