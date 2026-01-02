Team USA hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

The United States unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

It’s the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

This will be the first Olympics for every member of the U.S. team.

The United States hasn’t won a gold medal in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” in Lake Placid, New York.

Here is a look at the Team USA roster (listed alphabetically by position group):

FORWARDS

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

The 24-year-old from Milford, Massachusetts will play for the U.S. for the seventh time dating to 2017, when he played in the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Boldy had three points (one goal, two assists) in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and won gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. He played in the IIHF World Championship in 2022 and 2024.