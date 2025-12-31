Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says

TORONTO -- Macklin Celebrini’s road to Milan began in the bowels of Enterprise Center, home of the St. Louis Blues, on Nov. 21, 2024.

Only 18 at the time, the rookie forward was about to play his 10th NHL game after being selected No. 1 by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft five months earlier.

As he prepared for the game, he received a visit from Blues general manager Doug Armstrong, the man in charge of Canada’s entries in the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I introduced myself and said, ‘You’re not likely on the radar for the 4 Nations, but the Olympics are coming up and we’re going to watch you,’” Armstrong said he told Celebrini.

Celebrini had a pair of assists that night. And Armstrong and the Team Canada brass have been watching ever since.

To say they’ve liked what they’ve seen would be an understatement.

Indeed, on Wednesday, 405 days after his inaugural visit with Armstrong, Celebrini was officially named to the Team Canada roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. He was one of six players who was not on the 4 Nations championship Canadian team to be named to the Olympic roster, joining fellow forwards Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders, Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals, Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, and goalies Logan Thompson of the Capitals and Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings.