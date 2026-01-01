Capitals teammates Wilson, Thompson are new additions to Team Canada for Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and goalie Logan Thompson have each enjoyed a stellar first half to the 2025-26 NHL season.

Those efforts contributed to the two being selected to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“At the end of the day we’re hockey players and that’s the highest honor you can receive as a hockey player is to be called on by your country to play in the Olympics,” Wilson said. “It’s a dream come true. It sounds cliched, but you want to win the Stanley Cup, and you want to win a gold medal as a Canadian kid growing up.”

Wilson didn’t wait to celebrate. After taking the call with his parents, wife and son on hand, he had two goals and an assist in the Capitals' 6-3 win against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena.

“It was a pretty special time before the game today,” goalie Charlie Lindgren said. “Just being able to shower those guys with love, being able to appreciate what they do. Pretty cool for them.”

Thompson did not play in the first of back-to-back games for Washington, but joined his friend afterward to discuss their selection.

“It’s the thing you dream about,” Thompson said. “Wearing the leaf on your jersey as a kid. I watched the Olympics growing up. I remember when they won gold.”