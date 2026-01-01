Capitals teammates Wilson, Thompson are new additions to Team Canada for Winter Olympics

Washington forward, goaltender among 6 players named to roster who did not participate at 4 Nations Face-Off

WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and goalie Logan Thompson have each enjoyed a stellar first half to the 2025-26 NHL season.

Those efforts contributed to the two being selected to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“At the end of the day we’re hockey players and that’s the highest honor you can receive as a hockey player is to be called on by your country to play in the Olympics,” Wilson said. “It’s a dream come true. It sounds cliched, but you want to win the Stanley Cup, and you want to win a gold medal as a Canadian kid growing up.”

Wilson didn’t wait to celebrate. After taking the call with his parents, wife and son on hand, he had two goals and an assist in the Capitals' 6-3 win against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena.

“It was a pretty special time before the game today,” goalie Charlie Lindgren said. “Just being able to shower those guys with love, being able to appreciate what they do. Pretty cool for them.”

Thompson did not play in the first of back-to-back games for Washington, but joined his friend afterward to discuss their selection.

“It’s the thing you dream about,” Thompson said. “Wearing the leaf on your jersey as a kid. I watched the Olympics growing up. I remember when they won gold.”

Wilson and Thompson are two of six players on the Olympic roster who did not play for Canada at the 4 Nationals Face-Off this past February. They join forward Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, forward Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders, forward Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, and goalie Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings as new additions to Team Canada.

Wilson, 31, has recorded 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) in 39 games this season. The Toronto, Ontario native leads the Capitals in goals, points, power-play goals (seven), points-per-game (1.03) and hits (105).

“The production helps,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said of Wilson’s rise from dark horse to selection. “There’s so much more to what he does. But it helps when you’re talking about the outside world watching. So, when he’s leading our team in scoring, when he has the most power play goals on our team and he’s known for the physicality and the penalty killing and the 200-foot player…and then you’re going ‘Geez, this guy’s leading the Capitals in goals and assists. Wow.’”

Thompson, 28, has a 15-10-3 record with a 2.33 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 games this season. Thompson, a native of Calgary, Alberta, is tied for third in the NHL in save percentage and is fourth in goals-against average among goaltenders with at least 20 games played.

He has a record of 46-16-9 with a 2.42 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and four shutouts in 71 games since joining the Capitals ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“I obviously wouldn’t be here today getting that call if it wasn’t for [goaltending coach] Scott Murray and the Washington Capitals bringing me in last year and the group of guys in that dressing room,” Thompson said.

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Wilson expressed thanks to many people, including his parents.

“We owe everything to them,” Wilson said. “Those were the early mornings, freezing cold rinks, flooding the back yard rink, minus-15 Celsius, so I could play all night long. That’s where the dream started.”

Wilson and Thompson will be the first players in Capitals franchise history to represent Canada at the Olympics and join teammate Martin Fehervary (Slovakia) as Capitals currently on Olympic rosters.

The men's hockey tournament at Milano Cortina 2026, which will be the first Olympics to feature NHL players since 2014, will begin on Feb. 11 and conclude with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22.

“It’s going to be fun,” Wilson said. “I get to go over there with the best goalie in the world, so two best buddies.”

