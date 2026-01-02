U.S. Olympic roster choices not just based on stats: Guerin

When the United States announced its men's hockey roster Friday, it left off many of the top American scorers in the NHL this season.

General manager Bill Guerin, coach Mike Sullivan and the rest of the leadership group did it for a reason. But it's fair to wonder whether Team USA will bring enough offense to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Rosters are limited to 25 players for the tournament Feb. 11-22. The United States announced 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

Eight of the top 15 U.S. forwards in points didn't make the team. The list is headlined by Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, first with 48. But it also includes Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings, tied for fourth with 41; Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, seventh with 40; Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks, eighth with 39; and Troy Terry and Cutter Gauthier of the Ducks, tied for ninth with 38 each.

Seven of the top 14 U.S. forwards in goals didn't make it, including Robertson, second with 24; DeBrincat, tied for third with 21; Caufield, tied for fifth with 20; and Gauthier, seventh with 19.

Four of the top eight U.S. defensemen in points didn't make it: Lane Hutson of the Canadiens, tied for first with 40; John Carlson of the Washington Capitals and Shayne Gostisbehere of the Carolina Hurricanes, tied for fourth with 29; and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, tied for sixth with 28.