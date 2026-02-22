Hellebuyck builds golden legacy in Team USA win, Brodeur says

In one game, as dramatic a one as you’ll find, Connor Hellebuyck changed his legacy.

Forever.

No matter what happens in his career from here on in, the Winnipeg Jets goalie finally won something from a team standpoint, that being the gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

On this Sunday afternoon in Milan, on the grandest of stages, what a time to turn in the performance of a lifetime.

It was Jack Hughes who scored the overtime winner that gave Team USA the 2-1 victory against Team Canada and its first gold medal since the 1980 Miracle On Ice team.

It was Hellebuyck who played a huge role in getting them there, making 41 saves including breakaway stops on Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini.

And, thanks to that performance, when you look at the gold medalist goalies for Team USA in history, there’s three.

Jack McCartan, 1960.

Jim Craig, 1980.

Connor Hellebuyck, 2026.

Impressive.

Hellebuyck has won three Vezina Trophies, which go to the goalie voted as the best in the NHL, including each of the past two seasons. But there’s always been a narrative, rightly or wrongly, about his lack of team titles, including criticism that he has been far too inconsistent in moments that matter including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A year ago he played well enough to win in the title game at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, helping Team USA force Team Canada to overtime in a 2-2 game. After watching Team Canada’s Jordan Binnington make a handful of game-saving stops, Hellebuyck had no chance on McDavid’s winner that handed Team USA a gutting 3-2 loss.

Sunday, the roles were switched. This time it was Hellebuyck who triumphed over Binnington, although the Team Canada goalie was very good in defeat.

I'm probably the best example of how Olympic gold can change the way you are perceived.

I'd never won the Vezina until I won my first gold medal with Team Canada. I won four of them after that.

I think people see you a different way when you’re on a big stage like that and you perform. And so there's no difference for Connor. I know he's had some success before winning this, but he’d never really won, like, a major tournament or Stanley Cup or whatever.

Look, I know for a fact that it changes the way people see you. Not that they weren’t seeing him as one of the best goalies in hockey anyway.

But this puts a stamp on it.

I do think Canada was the better team all day. Hellebuyck was the difference.

Another example of how we goalies can be difference-makers when one is in “the zone.”