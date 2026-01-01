Backlund scores, Flames cruise past Flyers

Connor Zary had a goal and assist, Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar each had two assists, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (18-18-4), who have won five of six and improved to 10-1-1 in their past 12 games at home.

Travis Konecny scored and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves for the Flyers (20-12-7), who were playing the second half of a back to back after a 6-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. It was just the third regulation loss in the past 12 games (5-3-4) for Philadelphia.

Backlund put Calgary ahead 1-0 off the rush at 13:30 of the first period, taking a drop pass from Coronato and firing a one-time slap shot from above the left face-off circle that appeared to change direction slightly off defenseman Nick Seeler and go past Ersson’s glove.

Backlund has nine points (five goals, four assists) during his six-game point streak.

Jonathan Huberdeau made it 2-0 at 3:08 of the second period after Morgan Frost won an offensive-zone face-off, scoring on a screened wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle that deflected in off Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale as he battled with Frost in front.

Seeler appeared to score on a delayed penalty at 4:12 but the Flames challenged successfully for goalie interference because Carl Grundstrom was in the crease and prevented Wolf from moving into the save on his glove side.

Konecny was credited with the goal that did make it 2-1 at 8:49, his third in the past four games. He threw the puck towards Christian Dvorak driving the net off the rush but it went right to Wolf and trickled over his right pad, lying in the crease behind him before Flames forward Nazem Kadri accidentally knocked it off the far post and over the line while trying to clear it.

Rasmus Andersson scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 12:03 to make it 3-1, one-timing a shot from the top of the left face-off circle past the glove of a screened Ersson.

Yegor Sharangovich scored another power play goal at 17:52 to make it 4-2, snapping a shot from the left dot over Ersson’s glove after the Flyers goalie made a couple of tough saves.

Zary made it 5-1 at 9:37 of the third period with a quick shot from the bottom of the right circle over Ersson’s blocker shoulder after Ryan Lomberg forced a turnover behind the net.