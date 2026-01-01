McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

Oilers captain, Avalanche center MacKinnon, Sharks forward Celebrini earn honors

3-Stars-Month-03_2568x1444

© NHL Public Relations

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini – three No. 1 picks selected for Canada’s roster at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of December presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid led the League with 13-21—34 in 15 contests – the most points by any NHL player in a single calendar month since Mario Lemieux in December 1995 (12-22—34 in 14 GP w/ PIT) – to lift the Oilers (20-15-6, 46 points) from sixth to first place in the Pacific Division via a 9-5-1 December. McDavid failed to find the scoresheet in his first appearance of the month (Dec. 2 vs. MIN), but closed December with points in 14 straight outings – his seventh career run of at least 14 games and first since March 11 – April 13, 2023 (10-19—29 in 16 GP). He produced nine multi-point efforts over his final 14 contests, including five straight from Dec. 4-13 (7-8—15), his 13th career hat trick (Dec. 4 vs. SEA: 3-1—4), and his second career five-assist and 12th career five-point performance (Dec. 23 vs. CGY: 0-5—5). McDavid additionally placed among the top December performers in power-play assists (1st; 12), power-play points (1st; 16), assists (t-1st; 21), power-play goals (t-1st; 4), goals (2nd; 13), shots on goal (2nd; 71), even-strength goals (t-3rd; 8) and even-strength points (t-3rd; 17). The 28-year-old McDavid, who sat eight points behind MacKinnon for the League scoring lead at the end of November, now shares first place with 24-46—70 through 41 total appearances this season. The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner also paces the NHL in assists (46), power-play assists (23) and power-play points (30) in 2025-26, while ranking fourth in goals (24), even-strength points (38) and shots on goal (145).

CGY@EDM: McDavid assists on every goal in 5-1 win over Flames

SECOND STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon, the “First Star” of November, placed second in December with 14-12—26 across 14 games to power the League-leading Avalanche (30-2-7, 67 points) to a 12-1-1 month as they created a 10-point cushion in the Presidents’ Trophy race. MacKinnon registered points in 12 of his 14 December outings, highlighted by an NHL-best 10 multi-point performances – including a four-game stretch from Dec. 9-16 (4-5—9) and a three-game run to end the month (Dec. 27-31: 4-5—9), capped by his 400th career goal and 32nd career four-point effort Dec. 31 vs. STL (2-2—4). He also scored in nine of his 14 contests to top the League in both goals (14) and even-strength goals (13) while ranking among the December leaders in shots on goal (1st; 72), plus/minus (1st; +21), even-strength points (2nd; 21) and game-winning goals (t-2nd; 3). The 30-year-old MacKinnon, who has finished as the runner-up in the Art Ross Trophy race each of the past two years, matches McDavid with 34-36—70 through 39 total games this season – the first time since 1995-96 that multiple NHL players have accumulated at least 70 points before New Year’s Day. MacKinnon, who currently has a nine-goal edge in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race (34), also sits among the 2025-26 leaders in points per game (1st; 1.79), even-strength goals (1st; 27), even-strength points (1st; 54), shots on goal (1st; 180), even-strength assists (2nd; 27), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 5), assists (5th; 36) and power-play points (t-10th; 16).

STL@COL: MacKinnon doubles lead with milestone goal

THIRD STAR – MACKLIN CELEBRINI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Celebrini finished fourth in the NHL with 8-17—25 in 14 contests to propel the Sharks (20-17-3, 43 points) into the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference on the strength of an 8-6-0 December. Celebrini found the scoresheet in 11 of his 14 appearances, including a nine-game run to close the month (Dec. 11-31: 7-12—19). He also notched eight multi-point performances, spurred by a pair of three-game stretches (Dec. 13-18: 3-6—9 and Dec. 27-31: 3-4—7), and produced five contests with at least three points. Celebrini additionally ranked among the December leaders in even-strength assists (1st; 16), even-strength points (1st; 24), assists (t-3rd; 17), even-strength goals (t-3rd; 8), goals (t-7th; 8), shots on goal (t-9th; 51) and plus/minus (t-12th; +10). The 19-year-old Celebrini, who registered 25-38—63 during his rookie campaign (70 GP), sits third in League scoring with 22-40—62 through 40 overall appearances in 2025-26 – a point total surpassed by just two teenagers in NHL history through their first 40 games of a season: Wayne Gretzky (21-49—70 in 1980-81 w/ EDM) and Sidney Crosby (21-45—66 in 2006-07 w/ PIT). Celebrini – who has factored on 50.8 percent of his team’s total goals this season (62 of 122), second only to McDavid (51.1%) – also places among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength assists (1st; 28), assists (2nd; 40), even-strength points (2nd; 46), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 18) and goals (t-8th; 22).

CGY@SJS: Celebrini pulls a 180 and finds the back of the net to extend the lead

As the presenting partner of the League’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to present the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program that celebrates the loudest and proudest fans. Because it feels good to go all in with the fans who make the game unforgettable. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” of the month videos.

Related Content

Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

Super 16: New Year’s resolutions for teams in power rankings

Fantasy: 2025 year in review by the numbers

Latest News

Zetterlund scores late in 3rd period, Senators defeat Capitals

Hutson likely to play for U.S. in World Junior quarterfinals

NHL Status Report: Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Jets

Bedard should have been named to Team Canada roster, Blackhawks coach says

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

On Tap: Day 8 of 2026 World Junior Championship

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs look to stay hot at home against Jets 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Backlund scores, Flames cruise past Flyers

Bruins cruise past Oilers, end 6-game skid

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

MacKinnon scores 400th NHL goal for Avalanche

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Draft prospects, Hobey Baker race among NCAA hockey 2nd-half storylines