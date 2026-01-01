McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini – three No. 1 picks selected for Canada’s roster at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of December presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid led the League with 13-21—34 in 15 contests – the most points by any NHL player in a single calendar month since Mario Lemieux in December 1995 (12-22—34 in 14 GP w/ PIT) – to lift the Oilers (20-15-6, 46 points) from sixth to first place in the Pacific Division via a 9-5-1 December. McDavid failed to find the scoresheet in his first appearance of the month (Dec. 2 vs. MIN), but closed December with points in 14 straight outings – his seventh career run of at least 14 games and first since March 11 – April 13, 2023 (10-19—29 in 16 GP). He produced nine multi-point efforts over his final 14 contests, including five straight from Dec. 4-13 (7-8—15), his 13th career hat trick (Dec. 4 vs. SEA: 3-1—4), and his second career five-assist and 12th career five-point performance (Dec. 23 vs. CGY: 0-5—5). McDavid additionally placed among the top December performers in power-play assists (1st; 12), power-play points (1st; 16), assists (t-1st; 21), power-play goals (t-1st; 4), goals (2nd; 13), shots on goal (2nd; 71), even-strength goals (t-3rd; 8) and even-strength points (t-3rd; 17). The 28-year-old McDavid, who sat eight points behind MacKinnon for the League scoring lead at the end of November, now shares first place with 24-46—70 through 41 total appearances this season. The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner also paces the NHL in assists (46), power-play assists (23) and power-play points (30) in 2025-26, while ranking fourth in goals (24), even-strength points (38) and shots on goal (145).