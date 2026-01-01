MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

Nichushkin scored 13 seconds later to make it 3-0 at 3:26 when he cleaned up the rebound of Manson’s point shot at the right side of the crease. Binnington made the initial save but the puck caromed to Nichushkin for the snap shot over the left leg.

“He was excellent tonight. A couple games ago, I just felt like he started skating more with the puck and just powering through guys,” Bednar said. “I was really happy to see it because he's been working real hard lately.”

MacKinnon scored again to make it 4-0 with a one-timer from the left dot at 4:39. Necas passed it over to him from the high slot to set up the play.

Nelson scored a power-play goal to make it 5-0 at 9:41 of the second period. He one-timed Makar’s pass short side from just above the right dot.

“Tonight we wanted to make sure we had a fast start, and that was a really fast start,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “First period was really good, and then we were able to keep that momentum as well. I thought it was a real strong effort overall, through the whole top to bottom, all the way through.”

Dvorsky cut it to 5-1 at 14:32 of the third period when his one-timer from the right half-wall went far side through traffic.

“Especially against this team, we need to be more disciplined, play tighter. I think the last 10 minutes of the first period, we clawed back a little bit,” Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist said. “We need to build our game. We need to focus on us. [Tonight] wasn’t good enough, obviously.”

Nichushkin completed the hat trick at 16:06 when he took Sam Malinski’s pass at the left side of the crease around the pad of Binnington and put it inside the post.

“He looks great. I thought he's had a great year,” said MacKinnon. “Especially since he's come back from injury, he's been on another level. He's got to be one of the best power forwards in the league. Just does everything.”