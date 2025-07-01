Eklund signs 3-year, $16.8 million contract with Sharks

William Eklund signed a three-year, $16.8 million contract with San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The contract begins with the 2026-27 season and has an average annual value of $5.6 million.

The 22-year-old forward, who could have become a restricted free agent July 1, 2026, had an NHL career highs in points (58), goals (17) and assists (41) last season. He also scored two game-winning goals.

Selected by San Jose in the first round (No. 7) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Eklund has 110 points (35 goals, 75 assists) in 174 regular-season games with the Sharks.

