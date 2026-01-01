Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov, who topped all rookies with 4-10—14 in 15 games, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for December.

Demidov edged Anaheim Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke (5-6—11 in 15 GP), Detroit Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (2-7—9 in 15 GP), Vancouver Canucks center Linus Karlsson (5-3—8 in 13 GP), San Jose Sharks left wing Igor Chernyshov (3-5—8 in 7 GP) and Washington Capitals right wing Ryan Leonard (2-6—8 in 7 GP) for the honor.

Demidov, the fifth overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, also ranked among the December rookie leaders in assists (1st; 10), even-strength assists (1st; 7), even-strength points (1st; 10), power-play assists (t-2nd; 3), power-play points (t-2nd; 4), goals (t-4th; 4) and even-strength goals (t-5th; 3).

He found the scoresheet in 11 of his 15 December appearances, posting a five-game assist/point streak from Dec. 3-11 (0-5—5) before closing the month on a four-game run (Dec. 21-30: 3-4—7). Only three Canadiens rookies have compiled more points in a single calendar month this century: Michael Ryder (7-9—16 in 14 GP in January 2004), Cole Caufield (7-8—15 in 15 GP in March 2022) and Lane Hutson (1-14—15 in 14 GP in March 2025).

The 20-year-old Demidov paces NHL rookies with 10-23—33 through 39 total contests this season, also sitting among the top 2025-26 freshmen in assists (1st; 23), even-strength assists (1st; 15), shooting percentage (1st; 18.9% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP), even-strength points (2nd; 23), power-play assists (2nd; 8), power-play points (t-2nd; 10), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 2), goals (3rd; 10) and even-strength goals (3rd; 8).

Demidov – who joins New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (October) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (November) as a recipient in 2025-26 – is the second Canadiens player in as many seasons to be named a “Rookie of the Month,” following Huston (the eventual Calder Memorial Trophy winner) in December 2024 and March 2025.