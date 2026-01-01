NHL Status Report: Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Jets

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews participated in the morning skate and will return from a lower-body injury when the Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN). The center also skated during an optional practice on Wednesday after he missed a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. "It was pretty worrisome, you never know what it could be," Matthews said. "It kind of caught me in a difficult spot and was pretty swollen for a few days so I just tried to do what I could to reduce all that stuff and fit my foot in my skate and get going again. I felt good skating yesterday and feel like every day I've made really good progress. It's not like we have an abundance of days to let things settle."… Forward William Nylander (lower body) will miss his third straight game. … Chris Tanev is out definitely because of a groin injury. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. It was Tanev’s third game since returning after a 23-game absence because of an upper-body injury. “He is going to miss some time, significant time, groin,” coach Craig Berube said Wednesday. “They’re looking at things going forward here, so I’m not going to speculate on what they’re going to exactly do but he will be out a while. It’s kind of a freak thing more than anything. One of those things that happened, unfortunate for him. You feel for him what he’s gone through this year.” Tanev has two assists in 11 games this season. … Anthony Stolarz skated Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 11. There is no timeline for the goalie’s return. … Forward Dakota Joshua sustained a kidney injury on Sunday; Berube said he is doing “better” but will miss “significant time.”