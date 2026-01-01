Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Jets
Sorokin may be back for Islanders; Chinakhov could make Penguins debut
© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews participated in the morning skate and will return from a lower-body injury when the Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN). The center also skated during an optional practice on Wednesday after he missed a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. "It was pretty worrisome, you never know what it could be," Matthews said. "It kind of caught me in a difficult spot and was pretty swollen for a few days so I just tried to do what I could to reduce all that stuff and fit my foot in my skate and get going again. I felt good skating yesterday and feel like every day I've made really good progress. It's not like we have an abundance of days to let things settle."… Forward William Nylander (lower body) will miss his third straight game. … Chris Tanev is out definitely because of a groin injury. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. It was Tanev’s third game since returning after a 23-game absence because of an upper-body injury. “He is going to miss some time, significant time, groin,” coach Craig Berube said Wednesday. “They’re looking at things going forward here, so I’m not going to speculate on what they’re going to exactly do but he will be out a while. It’s kind of a freak thing more than anything. One of those things that happened, unfortunate for him. You feel for him what he’s gone through this year.” Tanev has two assists in 11 games this season. … Anthony Stolarz skated Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 11. There is no timeline for the goalie’s return. … Forward Dakota Joshua sustained a kidney injury on Sunday; Berube said he is doing “better” but will miss “significant time.”
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin could return from a lower-body injury when the Islanders host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday (3 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN). The goalie, who is on injured reserve, has missed four games since his most recent start on Dec. 19. Sorokin is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 24 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yegor Chinakhov could make his Penguins debut against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE). The forward was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for forward Danton Heinen, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2027. Chinakhov has six points (three goals, three assists) in 26 games this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano will be out six weeks because of a shoulder fracture, the Ducks announced Wednesday. The forward was injured during a 6-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Vatrano has six points (three goals, three assists) in 38 games this season. Anaheim has lost six of seven (1-4-2) after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Anaheim hosts the Minnesota Wild on Friday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13).
Utah Mammoth
Karel Vejmelka (upper body) may return against the Islanders on Thursday (3 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN). The Mammoth’s No. 1 goalie, who is also on injured reserve, hasn’t played since Dec. 21. Vejmelka is 16-10-2 with a 2.70 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 29 games.
New York Rangers
Conor Sheary (lower body) is out, and Noah Laba (upper body) likely won't be available for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The forwards were injured during a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Sheary is being placed on long-term injured reserve; he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 37 games this season. Laba, a rookie, has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 42 games. Forwards Brett Berard, Anton Blidh and Justin Dowling were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League, and forward Brennan Othmann was reassigned to the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
Alex Lyon (lower body) has returned to Buffalo and is out indefinitely, the Sabres announced before their 10th straight win on Wednesday, 4-1 at the Dallas Stars. The goalie was injured during a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Monday and did not practice Tuesday. Lyon is 10-6-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage in 21 games (19 starts) this season. Buffalo visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.