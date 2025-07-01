EDGE stats: Marner's outlook after trade to Golden Knights

Elite wing joins forces with Eichel; 2-way play boosts Vegas' special teams

Marner_TOR_shoots

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Mitch Marner joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

---

Mitch Marner has been traded to and signed by the Vegas Golden Knights, boosting their offense and special teams to re-establish them as one of the top Stanley Cup contenders.

Marner, who signed an eight-year contract with Vegas after being acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, set career highs in points (102; fifth in NHL) and assists (75; third) last season and finished tied for third in the NHL in multipoint games (32). The 28-year-old has averaged 29.5 goals and 95.7 points over his past four seasons and could form one of the best duos in the NHL with center Jack Eichel in Vegas.

Marner ranks eighth in the NHL in points (383 in 302 games) since 2021-22, has had at least 90 points in three of his past four seasons and five of his nine seasons since the Maple Leafs drafted him with the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He played 657 games with the Maple Leafs and became the fastest player in their history to reach 600 points (548 games).

Marner has 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 career Stanley Cup Playoff games but has only scored eight goals in his past 50 postseason games. The Maple Leafs only won two playoff rounds with Marner despite qualifying for the postseason in each of his nine seasons.

Marner joins the Golden Knights, who have made the playoffs in seven of their eight seasons, and have 12 series wins over that span, including two Stanley Cup Final appearances and a Stanley Cup title in 2023. Here are three underlying reasons a change of scenery for Marner could help the Golden Knights contend for another championship:

1. Skating distance at all strengths; two-way play

Marner finished eighth among forwards last season in total miles skated at all strengths (269.39). He ranked just outside the top 10 at his position in miles skated on the penalty kill (26.00; 97th percentile) and was among the leaders in miles skated on the power play (33.26; 93rd percentile). Marner has ranked highly at his position in all three of those categories since 2021-22, the start of the NHL's puck and player tracking era:

2023-24:
• All strengths (221.09 miles; 85th percentile)
• Power play (29.49 miles; 85th percentile)
• Penalty kill (20.09 miles; 88th percentile)

2022-23:
• All strengths (266.73 miles; eighth in NHL)
• Power play (39.16 miles; 95th percentile)
• Penalty kill (27.81 miles; eighth)

2021-22:
• All strengths (237.45; 96th percentile)
• Power play (31.20; 93rd percentile)
• Penalty kill (22.04; 94th percentile)

Marner, who ranked in the 96th percentile in top skating speed (23.56 mph) among forwards last season, was tied for 10th in the NHL with 33 power-play points, one behind his new teammate Eichel (34; tied for seventh). Since 2021-22, Marner is tied for 14th in the NHL with 121 power-play points and tied for 17th in shorthanded points (12) over 302 regular-season games. Vegas had the second-best power play percentage (28.2) in the NHL last season but ranked 26th on the penalty kill (75.7 percent), an area that Marner can help improve.

The Golden Knights led the NHL in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (62.1) last season. Marner ranked in the 77th percentile (60.2 percent) among forwards in that category last season, was in the 91st percentile (62.2) at his position in 2022-23 and ranked fifth League-wide in 2021-22 (63.6).

OTT@TOR, Gm1: Marner doubles Maple Leafs' lead in opening period

2. Shots by location

Marner ranked highly among forwards in long-range shots on goal (31; 97th percentile), midrange goals (12; 95th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (59; 87th percentile) last season. Marner also finished highly at his position in midrange goals in 2022-23 (11; 92nd percentile) and 2023-24 (13; 96th percentile).

The Golden Knights led the NHL in midrange shots on goal (761) and were tied for first in midrange goals (94) last season. Wing Pavel Dorofeyev led Vegas and ranked highly among forwards in midrange goals (14; 97th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (96; 98th percentile). Eichel also ranked highly at his position in midrange goals (12; 95th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (93; 97th percentile) last season.

Marner will be on Vegas' first power-play unit with Eichel and could either join forces with him at 5-on-5 or play on the second line with Dorofeyev and center Tomas Hertl, who was tied for sixth in high-danger goals (23) and seventh in high-danger shots on goal (95) last season. Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights with 35 goals last season, and Hertl finished second with 32 goals. Vegas may also now have the NHL's best 1-2 punch at right wing with Marner and Mark Stone.

3. Playmaking

Since 2018-19, only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has more primary assists (366 in 503 games) than Marner (281 in 498 games). Since 2020-21, Marner ranks third in assists (312 in 357 games) behind McDavid (414) and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (343). Marner also had the primary assist on McDavid's overtime goal for Canada to win the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.

Marner finished fourth in the NHL in primary assists (47) last season, and his 332 primary assists in 657 games since he entered the League in 2016-17 rank fourth. Over the past five seasons, Marner ranks seventh in points (450) and is tied for sixth in points per game (1.26). The Golden Knights, who finished third in the NHL with 110 points last season before losing to the Oilers in the Western Conference Second Round, ranked fifth in goals per game (3.34) last season.

Eichel finished sixth in the NHL in assists (66) and eighth in points (career-high 94 in 77 games) last season and is tied for 11th in points per game (1.16) over the past two seasons. Marner is tied for eighth over that same span with his former Toronto teammate Auston Matthews (1.25). Stone finished tied for ninth in primary assists last season (34 in 66 games) and is averaging 0.96 points per game since joining Vegas in 2018-19 (385 points in 399 games).

Including Eichel's aforementioned midrange prowess, he has been an EDGE stats standout in the following categories (percentile ranks among forwards listed below):

• Top skating speed: 23.50 mph (96th percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 348 (99th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 258.68 miles (96th percentile)
• Top shot speed: 94.11 mph (94th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 93 (97th percentile)
• Midrange goals: 12 (95th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage on power play: 64.4 (95th percentile)

---

More EDGE stats on Marner

