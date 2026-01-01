MacKinnon scores 400th NHL goal for Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 400th goal on Wednesday while getting four points (two goals, two assists) for the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena.

The 30-year-old forward reached the milestone by scoring at 3:13 of the first period from the edge of the crease, putting in a pass from Josh Manson at the left post.

Just 1:26 later, MacKinnon added his 401st goal, with a one-timer from the left circle on the rush at 4:39.

He is the 14th active player to reach the milestone and the 114th all time.

MacKinnon leads the League with 34 goals in 39 games this season. He scored 32 goals in 79 games last season and had an NHL career-high 51 goals the prior season, in 2023-24.