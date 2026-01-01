MacKinnon scores 400th NHL goal for Avalanche

Forward reaches milestone in 1st period against Blues

mackinnon-400-col

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 400th goal on Wednesday while getting four points (two goals, two assists) for the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena.

The 30-year-old forward reached the milestone by scoring at 3:13 of the first period from the edge of the crease, putting in a pass from Josh Manson at the left post.

Just 1:26 later, MacKinnon added his 401st goal, with a one-timer from the left circle on the rush at 4:39.

He is the 14th active player to reach the milestone and the 114th all time.

MacKinnon leads the League with 34 goals in 39 games this season. He scored 32 goals in 79 games last season and had an NHL career-high 51 goals the prior season, in 2023-24.

STL@COL: MacKinnon doubles lead with milestone goal

MacKinnon has scored at least 30 goals in eight of the past nine seasons; the only season he failed to do so was the pandemic-shortened season in 2020-21, when he had 20 goals in 48 games.

Selected by Colorado with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, MacKinnon has 70 points in 39 games this season and 1,085 points (684 assists) in 909 games during 13 seasons. He is third in goals and second in assists and points in Colorado/Quebec Nordiques history.

He won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2013-14, and the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) and Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player voted by the NHL Players' Association) in 2023-24 when he had a career-high 140 points. MacKinnon also won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

