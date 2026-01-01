Bruins cruise past Oilers, end 6-game losing streak

Hampus Lindholm and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (21-18-2), who were 0-4-2 during the losing streak. Viktor Arvidsson and Fraser Minten each had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Zach Hyman and Jack Roslovic scored, and Connor Ingram made 23 saves for the Oilers (20-15-6), who had won three of their previous four. Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games (13 goals, 21 assists).

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 7:28 of the first period, scoring shortly after a 5-on-3 power play expired. Charlie McAvoy's initial attempt went wide of the net, but Pastrnak quickly got the rebound and banked a shot in off Ingram's right pad from below the goal line.

Casey Mittelstadt pushed the lead to 2-0 at 18:13. He took a drop pass from Arvidsson, skated into the left circle, and scored with a wrist shot that beat Ingram short side under his blocker.

Hyman cut the lead to 2-1 at 19:19. McDavid cut through two defenders in the left circle, made another move around McAvoy in tight, and slid a backhand pass over to Hyman for a one-timer into an open net.

Hampus Lindholm made it 3-1 at 7:05 of the second period, scoring from the outside edge of the left circle with a wrist shot that found its way past Ingram’s right shoulder.

Jonathan Aspirot extended the lead to 4-1 at 18:19. Pastrnak skated in on a 2-on-1 rush, toe-dragged Alec Regula, and tried to pass back to Aspirot, who was still able to knock the puck into the open net after it deflected off stick of Darnell Nurse and Ingram's left pad.

Elias Lindholm made it 5-1 at 4:20 of the third period. Alex Steeves passed the puck to Morgan Geekie, who fell to the ice but recovered in time to set up Lindholm for a one-timer that fluttered in off Ingram’s glove.

Roslovic closed the gap to 5-2 at 7:22. He faked a pass to get Swayman off his angle before scoring short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Pastrnak made it 6-2 at 14:34 with a one-timer from the right circle off a short pass from Minten.