NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs look to stay hot at home against Jets 

Ride the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning (23-13-3) go for their sixth straight win when they visit the Los Angeles Kings (16-13-9) at Crypto.com Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW). Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has scored in three straight games, including a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Kucherov has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak, including four straight multipoint games. Kings captain Anze Kopitar is two points shy of 1,300 in his NHL career, all with Los Angeles, which has lost seven of nine (2-5-2). Kopitar, 38, is playing his final NHL season; he has 446 goals and 852 assists in 1,488 games and can become the fifth active player to reach the 1,300-point milestone, joining Sidney Crosby (1,727), Alex Ovechkin (1,657), Evgeni Malkin (1,375) and Patrick Kane (1,366). This will also be the last time Lightning coach Jon Cooper and forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point face Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and goalie Darcy Kuemper before they represent Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.