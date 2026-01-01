NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs look to stay hot at home against Jets 

Lightning go for 6th straight win; Lee can reach milestone for Islanders

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, with two nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada. Thursday also marks the 11th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada that provides live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Maple Leafs, Knies look to keep rolling

Matthew Knies and the Toronto Maple Leafs (18-15-6) aim to keep multiple streaks alive against Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets (15-19-4) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN). The Maple Leafs will try to extend a four-game home winning streak and a four-game point streak after a 4-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, their third win in four games (3-0-1). They did so without captain Auston Matthews who is day to day with a lower-body injury. Knies has scored in three straight games and has six points (four goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak. The Jets look to end a seven-game skid (0-4-3) in the second of a back-to-back after a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Winnipeg has one win in its past 11 games (1-7-3).

OTT@TOR: Knies doubles the lead with PPG in the 1st

Ride the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning (23-13-3) go for their sixth straight win when they visit the Los Angeles Kings (16-13-9) at Crypto.com Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW). Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has scored in three straight games, including a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Kucherov has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak, including four straight multipoint games. Kings captain Anze Kopitar is two points shy of 1,300 in his NHL career, all with Los Angeles, which has lost seven of nine (2-5-2). Kopitar, 38, is playing his final NHL season; he has 446 goals and 852 assists in 1,488 games and can become the fifth active player to reach the 1,300-point milestone, joining Sidney Crosby (1,727), Alex Ovechkin (1,657), Evgeni Malkin (1,375) and Patrick Kane (1,366). This will also be the last time Lightning coach Jon Cooper and forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point face Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and goalie Darcy Kuemper before they represent Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Lee nears 300 goals for Islanders

Anders Lee can become the fifth New York Islanders player to score 300 goals when they host the Utah Mammoth at UBS Arena (3 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN). The 35-year-old captain has 299 goals (232 assists, 532 points) in 881 games. He trails Clark Gillies (304), Denis Potvin (310), Bryan Trottier (500) and Mike Bossy (573) on the franchise’s all-time goal list. Bo Horvat, selected to Canada’s Olympic roster, has scored in each of his past two games for New York (22-14-4), which has won three of four. Utah (18-19-3) has lost its past two games and three of four.

VAN@NYI: Lee gets Ritchie's nifty dish and deposits it into the cage

Stamkos, Predators on the prowl

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators (18-17-4) enter 2026 at the Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG, SN) after a December to remember. Stamkos scored 12 goals, including No. 600 in a 4-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, helping Nashville finish 10-4-0, its most wins in a month since March 2018. The Kraken (16-14-7) are led by captain Jordan Eberle, who has four goals and one assist during a four-game point streak.

Canadien bakin’

The Montreal Canadiens (21-12-6) will try to extend a six-game point streak (4-0-2) when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS). Montreal’s run has been fueled by captain Nick Suzuki and defenseman Lane Hutson. Suzuki, who was selected to Canada’s roster for the Olympics, had two goals, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 overtime victory at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Hutson had two assists and has six points (all assists) during a three-game point streak. He is third among NHL defensemen with 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 39 games. The Hurricanes (24-12-3) are atop the Metropolitan Division and play five of their next six at home.

The schedule

Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators (1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MNMT)

Utah Mammoth at New York Islanders (3 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN)

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNW, SNE)

Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW)

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, SN1)

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG, SN)

