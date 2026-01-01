On Tap: Day 8 of 2026 World Junior Championship

United States vs. Finland (6 p.m. ET) -- U.S. coach Bob Motzko said Wednesday that there's a "good chance" defenseman Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) is able to play. Hutson, who became the first defenseman to outright lead the World Juniors in scoring when he led the 2025 WJC with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games, has missed the past two games after being hit in the back of the head by a puck during a 2-1 win against Switzerland on Saturday. His return would boost an offense that has been led by Will Zellers (Boston Bruins), who is tied for the tournament lead with five goals, and is tied for fifth with seven points. The U.S., which finished second in Group A, also has gotten good contributions from forwards Brodie Ziemer (Buffalo Sabres), who has six points (one goal, five assists) and James Hagens (Boston Bruins), who has five points (two goals, three assists). The next step in the drive for a third straight gold medal is Finland, which finished third in Group B after losing 7-4 to Canada on Wednesday. Forward Julius Miettinen (Seattle Kraken) said his team allowed itself to get stretched out by Canada, and those gaps led to defensive-zone breakdowns. Some of that could be fixed if defenseman and team captain Aron Kiviharju (Minnesota Wild) is able to play after missing the game Wednesday because of an illness. This will be a rematch of the gold-medal game at the 2025 WJC, which the U.S. won 4-3 in overtime.