Perbix signs 2-year, $5.5 million contract with Predators

Nick Perbix signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.75 million.

The 27-year-old defenseman had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and averaged 14:41 of ice time in 74 regular-season games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and had one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Perbix was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round (No. 169) of the 2017 NHL Draft, and has 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 220 regular-season games and four assists in 13 playoff games.