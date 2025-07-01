Perbix signs 2-year, $5.5 million contract with Predators

Defenseman had 19 points in 74 games with Lightning last season

Perbix_TBL_close-up

© Jamie Sabau/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nick Perbix signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.75 million.

The 27-year-old defenseman had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and averaged 14:41 of ice time in 74 regular-season games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and had one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Perbix was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round (No. 169) of the 2017 NHL Draft, and has 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 220 regular-season games and four assists in 13 playoff games.

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Vladar signs 2-year, $6.7 million contract with Flyers

McLeod signs 4-year, $20 million contract with Sabres

Smith, Saad each signs 1-year, $2 million contract to remain with Golden Knights

Jeannot signs 5-year, $17 million contract with Bruins

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

Foerster could miss start of Flyers season due to elbow infection

Nedeljkovic traded to Sharks by Penguins

Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL free agency live blog

Provorov signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Klingberg signs 1-year, $4 million contract with Sharks

Schmidt signs 3-year, $10.5 million contract with Mammoth

Marchand signs 6-year, $31.5 million contract with Panthers

Perry signs 1-year, $3.5 million contract with Kings

Granlund signs 3-year contract with Ducks

Bedard, Blackhawks ‘are talking’ new contract, GM says 