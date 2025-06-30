Primeau traded to Hurricanes by Canadiens

Cayden Primeau was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 25-year-old goaltender was 2-3-1 with a 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in 11 NHL games (seven starts) this season. He was also 21-2-2 with a 1.96 GAA, .927 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 games for Laval of the American Hockey League.

Primeau who will be become a restricted free agent on Tuesday, received a qualifying offer from Montreal on Monday prior to the trade.

Selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (No. 199) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Primeau is 13-24-7 with a 3.69 GAA, .884 save percentage and two shutouts in 55 NHL games (45 starts).