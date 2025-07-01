Ryan Johnson signs 3-year, $2.325 million contract with Sabres

Defenseman played 3 NHL games last season, 'right on the cusp' of bigger role in Buffalo

RJohnson_Sabres

© Bill Wippert/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ryan Johnson signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $775,000.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, averaged 17:40 of ice time but did not have a point in three games with the Sabres last season. He also had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 66 games with Rochester of the American Hockey League.

"Ryan Johnson is right there, he’s right on the cusp of making a step and being part of our everyday lineup," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in April.

Johnson was selected by the Sabres in the first round (No. 31) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has seven points, all assists, in 44 NHL games the past two seasons.

Latest News

Marner traded to Golden Knights by Maple Leafs, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Romanov signs 8-year contract with Islanders

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Landing Marner big win for Golden Knights, bigger loss for Maple Leafs

Provorov signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Bettman joins Pat McAfee Show to talk state of hockey

NHL free agency live blog

Lindgren signs 4-year, $18 million contract with Kraken

Bjugstad signs 2-year, $3.5 million contract with Blues

Ekblad signs 8-year, $48.8 million contract to remain with Panthers

Panthers re-sign Bennett, Ekblad, Marchand thanks to winning culture, GM

Fehervary signs 7-year, $42 million contract with Capitals

Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils

Bouchard signs 4-year, $42 million contract with Oilers

Vladar signs 2-year, $6.7 million contract with Flyers

Eklund signs 3-year, $16.8 million contract with Sharks

Boeser signs 7-year, $50.75 million contract to remain with Canucks

Gulutzan hired as Stars coach, replaces DeBoer