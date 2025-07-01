Ryan Johnson signs 3-year, $2.325 million contract with Sabres

Ryan Johnson signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $775,000.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, averaged 17:40 of ice time but did not have a point in three games with the Sabres last season. He also had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 66 games with Rochester of the American Hockey League.

"Ryan Johnson is right there, he’s right on the cusp of making a step and being part of our everyday lineup," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in April.

Johnson was selected by the Sabres in the first round (No. 31) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has seven points, all assists, in 44 NHL games the past two seasons.