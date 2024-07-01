Canes Sign Robinson To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Eric Robinson to a one-year, $950,000 contract for the 2024-25 NHL season.

“Eric is an experienced forward who will add speed and physicality to our lineup,” said Tulsky. “He has also shown that he can contribute offensively, and we are glad to have him in Carolina.”

Robinson, 29, posted 10 points (3g, 7a) in 47 NHL games with Columbus and Buffalo last season. He also skated in nine American Hockey League (AHL) games with Cleveland, earning four points (1g, 3a). The 6’2”, 201-pound winger has registered 91 points (40g, 51a) in 306 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Sabres, including a career-high 27 points (10g, 17a) in 67 games with Columbus during the 2021-22 season. He also scored one goal in 10 playoff appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20. Robinson has also skated in 68 career AHL games with the Monsters, recording 33 points (16g, 17a). The Bellmawr, N.J., native played four seasons of college hockey at Princeton from 2014-18, earning 67 points (39g, 28a) and captaining the Tigers as a senior in 2017-18. He also played one USHL season with Dubuque in 2013-14, tallying 24 points (8g, 16a) in 50 games. Robinson won a bronze medal with the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, posting three assists in 10 games. He originally signed with Columbus as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2018.