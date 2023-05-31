'I grew immensely': Lalonde reflects on 2023 IIHF World Championship

On April 18, just five days after completing his rookie season behind the bench with the Red Wings, Lalonde made his debut on Sportsnet's "Hockey Night in Canada" as a guest analyst during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Then from May 12 - 28, Lalonde served as an assistant coach with Team USA at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, held in Finland and Latvia.

Needless to say it has already been a busy offseason for Lalonde, who "wouldn't want it any other way."

"I'd never say no to USA Hockey," Lalonde told DetroitRedWings.com on May 31. "It's an unbelievable honor to represent your country. And who gets a chance to be on 'Hockey Night in Canada'? I had mixed emotions on whether I'd do that. But growing up on the Canadian border and to have a chance to do that, these were both experiences I thought I'd grow from, and I did."

The U.S. Men's National Team kicked off its tournament play in record-breaking fashion at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, becoming the first American squad to win all seven preliminary-round games and first eight overall.

But after blanking Team Czech Republic, 3-0, in the quarterfinals last Thursday (May 25), the Americans dropped consecutive 4-3 overtime decisions to Team Germany in the semifinals, and to Team Latvia in the bronze medal game.

"There are mixed emotions there for sure," Lalonde said. "Really proud of the group. When that roster was announced, I don't think expectations were very high. Not a very star-studded roster as far as games or term in the NHL. But the group believed in themselves. They came together."

Overall, the U.S. placed fourth with a 7-1-2-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record in the 17-day international competition.

"It was impressive and fun to watch," Lalonde said. "I'm proud of the group. It's just the reality of those one-and-dones. We don't lose a single game in regulation, and we let both medal games go in the third and came away empty handed. As USA Hockey, we just gotta keep getting in those situations and hopefully we'll find ourselves on the good end of it."

Lalonde said he was impressed by Red Wings forward prospect Carter Mazur, who earned four points on one goal and three assists in 10 tournament games with the U.S.

"A good kid," Lalonde said about Detroit's 70th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. "Knowing the Denver [Pioneers] staff, I knew him a little bit from his time in Denver and got constant updates on his progress. What I really liked about Carter is that he already plays through bodies. That's something you usually have to teach young players who are coming into pro hockey, so that's a very good sign. Still raw and a lot of growth in his game yet to come, but a very good first impression. I loved spending time with him."

During the tournament, spending valuable time with current Red Wings players - Joe Veleno, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren, Olli Maatta and Dominik Kubalik - who were competing for their respective countries, was a priority for Lalonde.

"That was an exciting part for me," Lalonde said. "I went out of my way to make sure I spent some time with all the guys. Whether it was something as simple as a quick hello after we played them or waiting for them outside the locker room, it was good to see them. Everyone played at a very high level, which was exciting."

Representing the red, white and blue is not an unfamiliar experience for Lalonde, who previously served as head coach for the U.S. Junior Select Team in the World Junior A Challenge in 2013 and as an assistant one year earlier.

"There was growth in being in those situations," Lalonde said. "It's tough to replicate those experiences, so you grow from them. Just the overall experience [this year] was good and something I will cherish."

Lalonde said international fans brought incredible energy throughout the tournament. And re-entering that environment in the 2023-24 NHL season, when the Red Wings play at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series, will be exciting.

"It's next level," Lalonde said. "I was really impressed. I expected to be overwhelmed a little bit when we played Finland to open the tournament, but it was every game. It didn't matter who we played, there was energy to the building and the city. I'm looking forward to going back to Europe."