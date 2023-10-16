PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS – The sample size is very small, but head coach Derek Lalonde is encouraged by what he has seen from the Detroit Red Wings through their first two games of the 2023-24 season.

“Still have a little bad taste in my mouth for not getting a point for how well we played (Oct. 12 at New Jersey),” Lalonde said after Saturday’s 6-4 home-opening victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “But you’re playing two elite teams. We knew this was going to be difficult.”

The Red Wings aim to continue the momentum Monday night on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (1-1-0; 2 points) and Columbus (1-1-0; 2 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).