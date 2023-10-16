News Feed

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

Confident Copper

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Wally’s World

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

Detroit coming off exciting home-opening win against Tampa Bay on Saturday

By Jonathan Mills
COLUMBUS – The sample size is very small, but head coach Derek Lalonde is encouraged by what he has seen from the Detroit Red Wings through their first two games of the 2023-24 season.

“Still have a little bad taste in my mouth for not getting a point for how well we played (Oct. 12 at New Jersey),” Lalonde said after Saturday’s 6-4 home-opening victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “But you’re playing two elite teams. We knew this was going to be difficult.”

The Red Wings aim to continue the momentum Monday night on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (1-1-0; 2 points) and Columbus (1-1-0; 2 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The depth of Detroit’s revamped lineup was on full display Saturday. Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider each found the back of the net for the Red Wings, who outshot the Lightning, 42-25.

“Throughout a long season, there’s going to be times where we are going to have to find offense,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “It just naturally happens. But to have the depth that we do - and we talked a lot about that through the preseason, training camp and summer - it’s a real thing. You are seeing it early. There are going to be challenging times. I’m excited to see how we respond when those times come.”

Larkin knows not every game this season will match the intensity and emotion of Saturday’s home opener. That’s why self-motivation will be key to building and sustaining a winning model of hockey, according to Larkin.

“It’s on the individual,” Larkin said. “It’s your inner drive and how much you want it every night. We have guys in there who want it. Good-character guys who do the little things that don’t end up on the scoresheet but end up in wins.”

Columbus’ first-year head coach Pascal Vincent earned his first NHL win Saturday, guiding the Blue Jackets to a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers. Boone Jenner scored a natural hat trick, while Columbus goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Spencer Martin combined for 29 saves.

Last season, the Blue Jackets lost a franchise-record 563-man games due to injuries and finished eighth in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-48-9 (59 points) overall record.