NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut  

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

Confident Copper

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

All fans in attendance will receive a 2023-24 Red Wings Magnet Schedule

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are a confident group heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. 

“We know what we have in here,” Moritz Seider said. “We’re here to prove a lot of people wrong. It’s always fun to prove them wrong and have them second-guessing about their opinion. We’re a confident, but quiet, locker room.”

Puck drop between Detroit (2-1-0; 4 points) and Pittsburgh (2-1-0; 4 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast airing on TNT and streaming available on MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by reporter Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

All fans in attendance Wednesday will receive a 2023-24 Red Wings Magnet Schedule, presented by Belle Tire.

In Monday’s 4-0 shutout victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets, Shayne Gostisbehere, Michael Rasmussen, captain Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp all scored for Detroit while goalie James Reimer made 23 saves in his Red Wings debut.

“Balanced offense through our lineup, even from our back end too,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “(Monday) was a perfect example. We did not play a very good first period but found a goal. A great play by Joe (Veleno), getting a goal from our blue line with Ghost (Gostisbehere) and we find ourselves up, 1-0.

“Got our game in order and then that balanced scoring began. So of course you want to try to find offense where you can. When you get it throughout your lineup, it’s certainly a positive.”

The Penguins last played Saturday, using a five-goal third period to defeat the Calgary Flames, 5-2. Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic, who played in Detroit from 2021-23, stopped 34 shots in his first start for Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel lead the Penguins with six points apiece, while Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust have each chipped in with three goals in three games.

“A really good challenge tonight," Lalonde said. "I like what Pittsburgh did. You watch them back in scout, you see their lineup. Obviously world-class top six, but I like what they did with their bottom six and d-core. This is a team looking to contend."

Last season, the Penguins finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a 40-31-11 (91 points) overall record. Pittsburgh failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2006, ending a 16-year postseason run.