PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are a confident group heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

“We know what we have in here,” Moritz Seider said. “We’re here to prove a lot of people wrong. It’s always fun to prove them wrong and have them second-guessing about their opinion. We’re a confident, but quiet, locker room.”

Puck drop between Detroit (2-1-0; 4 points) and Pittsburgh (2-1-0; 4 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast airing on TNT and streaming available on MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by reporter Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

All fans in attendance Wednesday will receive a 2023-24 Red Wings Magnet Schedule, presented by Belle Tire.

In Monday’s 4-0 shutout victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets, Shayne Gostisbehere, Michael Rasmussen, captain Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp all scored for Detroit while goalie James Reimer made 23 saves in his Red Wings debut.