PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

“There’s a lot of skill on both teams,” DeBrincat said. “Play similar styles. Both teams want to play north and with a lot of speed. It should be a good game, a fun one. Obviously it’s early in the year, but every point matters.”

Last season, the Senators went 39-35-8 (86 points) overall and finished sixth in the Atlantic Division.

“They’re not easy to play in their building,” DeBrincat said. “I think we can go in there, and if we have a strong start, hopefully take one from them.”

Fabbri out one month with lower-body injury

Speaking to the media Friday before departing for Ottawa, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Robby Fabbri will be out for one month because of a lower-body injury.

“Not his knee,” Lalonde said about the injury to Fabbri, who has torn his ACL three times in his eight-year NHL career. “It happened late in New Jersey, and he skated the next day. We almost played him the next day. It was true day-to-day.

“Then as it didn’t respond well throughout the week with those skates, (the doctors) did some deeper testing and found something that they did not like.”

Fabbri scored a power-play goal in Detroit’s season opener against the Devils, his lone game this season.