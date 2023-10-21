PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

OTTAWA – As Alex DeBrincat returns to Ottawa for the first time since being traded from the Senators to the Detroit Red Wings on July 9, the 25-year-old forward is embracing the opportunity to face his former club Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.
“I still formed some great relationships there and have a lot of good buddies on that team,” said DeBrincat, who played for the Senators last season after playing his first five NHL seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks. “But we’re going in there for business. Hoping to come away with two points.”
Puck drop between Detroit (3-1-0; 6 points) and Ottawa (3-1-0; 6 points) is set for 1 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).