NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

Despite Detroit’s defensive logjam, Lalonde said he views the depth as advantageous.

“I hope we have this problem for a long time,” Lalonde said after Tuesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “That means that all seven (defensemen) stay healthy. No one has separated themselves in a negative way. We still have that spot to maybe hold someone accountable on poor performance or not having the right approach every day. We’re not opposed to, at any time, go seven (defensemen) and 11 (forwards).”

Lalonde said the Red Wings aren’t quite set when it comes to their lineup for Wednesday’s game against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Robby Fabbri (undisclosed injury) will miss a second consecutive game.

“The forward group will be the same (as Monday),” Lalonde said. “Fabs not quite there yet. Tested it out early before practice today, so again, will just take it game-by-game. Hope to have him for the weekend, especially with a couple days off until Saturday. Then we’ll decide on the D. We haven’t made that decision yet, but I know we’d like to get Jeff Petry back in the lineup on Wednesday.”

Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere lead Detroit defensemen with three points apiece through three games, while Jake Walman has chipped in with two points and Maatta has one.

AHL’s Griffins sweep opening weekend against Eagles

As season-opening weekends go, the Grand Rapids Griffins couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2023-24 campaign.

The Griffins completed a two-game sweep of the Colorado Eagles at Van Andel Arena last weekend, first securing a 3-2 win on Opening Night (Oct. 13) before cruising to a 5-2 victory the following day.

Forward prospect Taro Hirose leads the Griffins with four points through two games, while forwards Austin Czarnik and Jonatan Berggren each have three points apiece.

Grand Rapids’ impressive start marks the first time since 2016-17 that it opened a season with a 2-0-0-0 overall record.

First-year head coach Dan Watson said continuous improvement will be a top priority for the Griffins this season.