Boyer to work his 2,500th career NHL game on Tuesday, joining Van Zant as second Red Wings training staff member to reach that ‘special milestone’ this season

Boyer is amidst his 32nd season as head equipment manager after joining the Red Wings for the 1994-95 campaign following one season with the New Jersey Devils, while VanZant is in his 23rd as head athletic trainer and 33rd overall with the organization. VanZant joined Detroit’s staff as an assistant athletic trainer for the 1999-2000 campaign after spending six seasons with its American Hockey League franchise in Glens Falls, N.Y.

“Obviously, when I started, I don’t think I ever really imagined that I’d work this many games or be here this long,” VanZant said. “It’s still a passion of mine. I still come to work, so whether it’s 2,500 or 2,600 it doesn’t really matter if I’m still enjoying what I do. I really do, so I still want to keep working.”

Starting with Boyer, the native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, earned a bachelor of science degree from Lake Superior State University, then spent five years as the school’s hockey trainer before heading to the NHL.

“In this line of work, especially the training staff, we like to consider ourselves pretty much like one big family,” assistant equipment manager Brady Munger said. “Pauly is a member of that family. He’s a good guy to have around. We always go out to eat together, having a good time and keeping it as light as possible when we can because what we do can be really demanding sometimes.”

Then there’s VanZant, who is a native of Livonia, Mich., and received a bachelor of science degree in athletic training from Central Michigan University in 1993 before going to work for the Adirondack Red Wings.

“He will give you the shirt off his back if you need him,” Munger said of VanZant. “He’s just the kindest, softest person you’ll ever meet even though he’s 9 feet tall and has a black belt. But jokes aside, going back to that whole family thing, he’s really just a genuine person.”