Boyer to work his 2,500th career NHL game on Tuesday, joining Van Zant as second Red Wings training staff member to reach that ‘special milestone’ this season

DALLAS -- Both working hard behind the scenes to help the Detroit Red Wings be at their best each day, head equipment manager Paul Boyer and head athletic trainer Piet VanZant are with each other constantly, even more than with their respective families during an NHL season. As a result, the pair of longtime training staff members share countless memories and have enjoyed once-in-a-lifetime experiences together.
And when the Red Wings visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena on Saturday night, just a few months after VanZant worked his 2,500th career NHL game in Detroit’s 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 31, Boyer will also hit that same career milestone.
“It’s been a blur,” Boyer said. “I keep telling people I’ve forgotten more than I remember, until you start talking and stories come up. Then it all hits you again, you know? You remember everything, but we’ve all worked together so long. We all trigger thoughts on everybody, but it’s been a blur. It’s been fast, and I think that’s why I’m enjoying it so much.”