Xfinity Named Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Xfinity have announced a multi-year partnership designating Xfinity as the Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Xfinity to the Penguins family as we continue our commitment to enhancing the fan experience,” said Penguins Senior Vice President of Partnerships Steve Kelley. “Our partnership with Xfinity connects our fans to Penguins hockey and builds experiences that support our community in the greater Pittsburgh area, extending well beyond PPG Paints Arena.”

Through this new partnership, Xfinity will help power the Penguins’ digital platforms, and Comcast Business will deploy the advanced network infrastructure powering the arena’s backend operations and fan-facing digital experiences, including upgraded WiFi and enhanced connectivity for all events hosted at the venue.

“This partnership reflects the full strength of Comcast – combining the reach and reliability of Xfinity with the enterprise-grade innovation of Comcast Business,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Engagement, Comcast. “Together, we’re proud to support the Penguins and the Pittsburgh community with technology that enhances every moment – on and off the ice.”

Xfinity and the Penguins also collaborated with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to hold the Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Festival at PPG Paints Arena on September 25. The event included on-ice clinics, off-ice informational sessions for parents, and family-friendly activities designed to inspire and support the next generation of female leaders, athletes, and creators.

Xfinity is Comcast’s residential services brand, offering a full suite of products, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Further details on partnership activations, in-arena elements, and community programming will be announced throughout the season.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers leading global businesses the technology solutions and forward-thinking partnership they need. With a full suite of solutions including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity and a range of managed service options, Comcast Business is ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business has been recognized by leading analyst firms for its continued growth, innovation, and leadership, and is committed to partnering with customers to help them drive their businesses forward.