Tristan Broz Shines in Prospects Challenge Debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Tristan Broz had been chomping at the bit to get some real game action after a lengthy offseason, and channeled his energy into a strong performance on Friday afternoon to open up the 2024 Prospects Challenge. The 21-year-old forward scored twice and recorded an assist in Pittsburgh’s 6-3 win over Boston (the full box score can be accessed here).

“It’s been way too long of a summer,” said Broz, suiting up in the tournament for the first time. “I mean, it's fun, but I was really looking forward to this.”

Pittsburgh’s 2021 second-round pick is preparing for his first full taste of professional hockey after spending the last three seasons at the collegiate level with powerhouses like Minnesota and Denver.

He claimed an NCAA national championship with the Pioneers this spring after Broz’s team advanced, thanks to his overtime winner in their semifinal matchup against 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and the Boston University Terriers.

Broz said he “couldn’t script it much better” when talking about the end of last season. “As a little kid, being on the pond all the time, that’s exactly the scenario you run through in your head,” he said.

Denver defeated Boston College in the final, who had eliminated Rutger McGroarty and the Michigan Wolverines in the Frozen Four. “[The tournament] was one of our first conversations,” McGroarty said with a laugh. They’ve gotten to know each other in the weeks since McGroarty was acquired from Winnipeg, with Rutger gaining even more of an appreciation for his new teammate while skating and training together.

“I honestly didn't realize how, like, actually nasty he was,” McGroarty said. “I mean, he has sick skill. … So, it was fun being on the ice with him.”

McGroarty praised Broz's pass during a first-period power play that allowed him to set up Avery Hayes for a re-direct goal. Broz followed that up by blasting home a one-timer in the second period for his first goal of the day, and rounded out the scoring in the third period. He centered a line with Beau Jelsma on his left and Ville Koivunen on his right.

“He was around the puck, made some really good plays off the rush, competed hard,” Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “I thought all the lines were really good today, but (his) attacked with a lot of pace and speed. Him and Koivu were great together, and made a lot of plays. Great job finding some space, like on that first goal, finding that weak side dot for that seam. A lot of good stuff.”

After winning the national title in his home state of Minnesota, Broz joined WBS for a couple of postseason games. He said that experience motivated him to improve over the last few months.

“I thought was good just to get a little taste of that and see what the level is like, to get me really hungry for the summer,” Broz said. “I think the biggest thing in pros is the consistency of the little plays… the consistency in which they do it every rep. So, just that – getting a lot of reps, taking pucks off the walls and being able to make plays.”

After spending time this offseason reflecting on his year, Broz said, “I think I’ve come pretty far. Just looking back on where I was as an 18-year-old getting drafted here, feel like I was pretty immature. Coming in now, feel like I’ve matured a lot.”

Adjusting his approach has also helped Broz improve. “I think the biggest change I’ve had is just shifting from maybe more of an individual mindset to just really the only focus being on winning,” he said.

Now, as he looks forward to NHL training camp in less than a week, Broz is hoping to keep the momentum going.

“I think just to showcase what we can bring to the table as players and as people around the staff,” Broz said. “Show our compete level, show that we want to make a push to make a big team.”

SNAP SHOTS:

* Broz studied psychology at Denver, but said his plan was “always hockey, since I was 6.” Growing up in a hockey-crazed state like Minnesota, that tends to be the dream for many. He attended Shattuck St. Mary’s for a year, a place where many NHL stars – including Sidney Crosby – go to develop their skills. ‘Brozer,’ as his teammates call him, said, “that’s the first year where I really got in the weight room. It was not a successful year for me on the ice but I think off of the ice, I grew a lot from it.” Broz - who’s currently listed at 6-feet, 180 pounds - said that he’s put on 30 pounds since leaving high school.

* Tristan also dominated the Minnesota State High School League at Blake, where he posted 105 points (49G-56A) in 50 games before moving on to the United States Hockey League (USHL). Reminiscing about his high school days, he said, “it was two of the best years of my life. I’m still best friends with all of those guys,” showing he has fond memories and friends from that part of his career.

* In the USHL with the Fargo Force, he was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team and an alternate captain in his third season. He had 90 points (34G-56A) in 108 career games with the Force. In college, Broz was a regular season champion of every division he competed in (Big Ten, 2021-22; NCHC, 2022-24). He reflected on it all by saying, “I think I found a lot of joy just building those relationships with my teammates and going to battle every day together.”

* Being a bit of a serial winner himself, he idolizes Tom Brady and Lionel Messi. It makes sense, as he said football and soccer were his two favorite sports to watch and play. Being a Minnesotan, he’s also a fan of Justin Jefferson, as well as being a Vikings fan in general. Additionally, Broz enjoys pickleball, ping pong and golf. He played Junior PGA events when he was younger.

* Away from the rink, he enjoys playing cards, spending time at the lake and hanging out with his friends. His favorite meals include steak and any kind of tuna sushi. Broz also mentioned some of his favorite pre-game music and artists, which featured the likes of Gunna and Lil Baby and rap music in general. In the car, however, he enjoys country, sing-a-longs, and EDM. “It kind of just depends on the vibe I guess, depends on what’s going on,” he said.