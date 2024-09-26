Three's Company

Pictured above: Rickard Rakell (far left), Marcus Pettersson (middle) and Sebastian Aho (far right)

Marcus Pettersson and Rickard Rakell have built quite the bond over the years. It began in Anaheim, as both players were drafted there, and grew stronger once they reunited via trade in Pittsburgh.

But two things are shaking that foundation a bit. One, Pettersson moved about 15 minutes away from Rakell after they’d been close by. Two, “now, Sebastian comes in here. Petey’s actual real friend,” Rakell joked.

Pettersson has known fellow defenseman Sebastian Aho (not *that* Sebastian Aho) since they were both teenagers. Both from northern Sweden, Pettersson and Aho have played together since they were around 13 or 14 years old, and their significant others are close.

Before Rickard and his wife Emmeli - who’s also from Skelleftea, like Marcus and his wife Beatrice - moved there from Stockholm, “me, Sebastian and two other guys and our wives were kind of like a group. That’s why Raks is jealous,” Pettersson said with a grin.

Both Rakell and Aho stood up in Pettersson’s wedding this summer, and helped plan the bachelor party. Marcus had played a key role in surprising Rickard for his, and the favor got returned, with the group blindfolding the groom en route to the first part of the festivities.

“At the end of the day, I wanted him to have a good time. So, didn’t want to do anything that was going to make him feel too uncomfortable. But he’s scared of flying, so that was kind of the only mean thing we did,” Rakell said. “That’s how we started off.”

Though Marcus said he figured out their destination before arriving, since it’s such a small town that “there’s like three roundabouts, and you know where you are!”

After pulling the car up, the blindfold was removed, and the aerobatic plane was just waiting there. “We said, like, it’s your decision. But we would be really disappointed if you didn’t do it,” Rakell said with a mischievous smile. “He said, okay - then started hyperventilating a little bit. He ended up doing it, and said that he actually enjoyed it.”

“We were a little bit nervous that he wasn’t really gonna find the joy in it, but he did awesome,” Aho said. “I didn’t think he was going to do it. I’ve known him for a long time, he’s always been scared of flying. But I think it was good for him, it looked like he had a fun time.”

Pettersson said that the pilot’s calm demeanor - “very chill and laidback” - helped him feel at ease. He boarded the plane after the guys cheered him on, and “we flew over my house, so my wife could film it, then we flew back. Then we did, like, a roll. So you go up, and then you roll over the side. It wasn't bad at all. You didn't feel it in the stomach. If you do a loop, you get a little nauseous. I’m very glad I did that… Because I don't like flying at all.”

Unfortunately for Marcus, the flying didn’t stop there, as they boarded a flight to Stockholm right after. For Rakell’s bachelor party, the boys made him dress in a German Oktoberfest-themed outfit for a nice dinner at a fancy restaurant, then later had him rock a fuchsia suit with zebra accents inspired by the bassist from the Swedish children's rock band called Electric Banana Band.

One outfit Marcus had to wear while golfing reminded him of something out of Tiger King, as he had on a leopard shirt, leather pants and cowboy boots. “It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was great just to have everyone connected in one place.”

Marcus had found out a few weeks before the actual wedding - which featured cake pops instead of an actual cake, since those aren’t common back in Sweden - that his buddy ‘Seb’ would be joining him in Pittsburgh this fall.

“It worked out pretty well that Pittsburgh wanted me,” Aho said.

After playing parts of the last five seasons with the New York Islanders, he signed a two-year contract with the Penguins in free agency, giving Pettersson and Aho the chance to reunite on the blue line.

“I've always been impressed about how he can turn on a on a dime, he can pivot in a phone booth,” Pettersson said. “So, real good player, real smart player, and really shifty. So, it's been good working with him, and pretty cool to call home and say, ‘hey, I'll play with Seb today.’”

Aho spent the first part of training camp paired with his good friend, who - along with Rakell - has helped his transition to Pittsburgh “a lot.” Between housing, cars, preschools and more, the pair - along with their wives - have been a huge help in his adjustment to the Steel City.

“Having someone that you’ve known for a long time next to you when you kind of come into uncharted territory, never been here and everything’s new, it’s been great,” Aho said. “It’s been very helpful, and I appreciate it a lot.”

Especially since Sebastian and his wife Sandra recently welcomed their second child, Liam, who joins older brother Isak. “We didn’t know if Sandra was going to have the baby before I left or not. It was kind of like ah, come on here!” he laughed. “We were lucky that he came a little bit early, so I got to spend some time, cuddle a little bit before I left. I’m excited for them to come over here.”

In the meantime, he’s focused on doing what he can to earn a spot on a crowded blue line for a team that he’s always admired “for the fact that “they played fun hockey, I would say. They want to score goals, but at the same time they’re a hardworking team and it was always tough to come in here and play.”

For Aho, a defenseman who’s particularly strong on his off side, the mindset is centered around taking care of the details. “Kind of come ready to work every day, and try not to get complacent and comfortable here. Just come in here and try to learn and kind of take initiative.”