Sidney Crosby Voted ‘Most Complete Player’ in NHLPA Player Poll for Sixth-Straight Season

1671179T_Special_NHLPA_Crosby_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The NHL Players Association has completed their annual player poll and once again Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was voted ‘Most Complete Player’ for the sixth-consecutive season. The NHLPA Player Poll is completed by more than 650 NHL players across all 32 clubs, providing them an opportunity to recognize their peers with a variety of hockey-related questions.

Crosby led the ‘Most Complete Player’ category with 33.81% of the vote. Crosby has now led or shared the top spot in this category for six-consecutive seasons.

Crosby was also recognized for his dominance in the faceoff circle as he led the ‘If you need to win a faceoff, who would you pick?’ category with 20.39% of the vote. He received a 6.8% increase in votes compared to last year, where he finished second behind Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly.

The Penguins captain also finished with the most votes in the category of ‘Who is the smartest overall player?’, receiving 27.02% of the vote.

Other categories that the Crosby received recognition in was ‘Who is the best overall forward?”, where he ranked fourth, as well as “Who is the best playmaker?’, where he finished fifth.

Kevin Hayes was also recognized in the NHLPA Player Poll in the category of ‘Who would be a good broadcaster once they retire?’. Hayes led the category with 4.85% of the vote.

Click here to view the entire NHLPA Player Poll.

News Feed

Trusting His Game Has Led to Rakell's Career High in Goals

Game Preview: 04.13.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Penguins Finish Road Slate with Win in New Jersey

Crosby Delivers Clutch Toss at McAfee’s “Big Night AHT”

Game Preview: 04.11.25 at New Jersey Devils

Kyle Dubas Named General Manager for 2025 IIHF World Championship

Pittsburgh's Big Three Reflects on Ray Shero's Impact

DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Ray Shero Ushered in New Era of Penguins Hockey

Living the Dream at Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp

Penguins Masterton Nominee Imama Inspires with His Story

Pens Rebound Against Chicago With Dominant Effort at Home

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 17

Game Preview: 04.08.25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins End Road Trip with Loss to Blackhawks

Crosby, Malkin Pay Homage to Ovechkin Setting Goal Record

Game Preview: 04.06.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defeat Strong Stars Squad in Impressive Win

Game Preview: 04.05.25 at Dallas Stars

McGroarty Scores First NHL Goal, Koivunen Gets First NHL Point

Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs

Game Preview: 04.03.25 at St. Louis Blues

Acciari’s Relentless Effort Earns Him Unsung Hero Honors

Getting to Know: Connor Dewar

Getting to Know: Conor Timmins

Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Jarry Picks Up Shutout Against Senators

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Game Preview: 03.30.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Rookie Duo Rewarded: Penguins Call Up McGroarty, Koivunen

Penguins Forward Boko Imama Undergoes Successful Surgery

Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

Sidney Crosby Sets NHL Record with 20th Point-Per-Game Season

Captain Consistent

Game Preview: 03.27.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Game Preview: 03.25.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprise Proposal Caps off Perfect Night for Penguins Fan

Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Loko for Boko

Game Preview: 03.21.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Penguins' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Islanders 

Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Game Preview: 03.18.25 vs. New York Islanders

Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win