Sidney Crosby Voted ‘Most Complete Player’ in NHLPA Player Poll for Sixth-Straight Season

The NHL Players Association has completed their annual player poll and once again Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was voted ‘Most Complete Player’ for the sixth-consecutive season. The NHLPA Player Poll is completed by more than 650 NHL players across all 32 clubs, providing them an opportunity to recognize their peers with a variety of hockey-related questions.

Crosby led the ‘Most Complete Player’ category with 33.81% of the vote. Crosby has now led or shared the top spot in this category for six-consecutive seasons.

Crosby was also recognized for his dominance in the faceoff circle as he led the ‘If you need to win a faceoff, who would you pick?’ category with 20.39% of the vote. He received a 6.8% increase in votes compared to last year, where he finished second behind Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly.

The Penguins captain also finished with the most votes in the category of ‘Who is the smartest overall player?’, receiving 27.02% of the vote.

Other categories that the Crosby received recognition in was ‘Who is the best overall forward?”, where he ranked fourth, as well as “Who is the best playmaker?’, where he finished fifth.

Kevin Hayes was also recognized in the NHLPA Player Poll in the category of ‘Who would be a good broadcaster once they retire?’. Hayes led the category with 4.85% of the vote.

Click here to view the entire NHLPA Player Poll.