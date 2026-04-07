Penguins Navigate Through Some Uncertainty in the Crease

After initially thinking that his eye was fine when he got home, it got worse overnight, which meant Skinner wasn’t able to play the second half of Pittsburgh’s back-to-back versus Florida.

“When I went to bed, I was like, I’m good, no problem. Then I woke up and it kind of closed on me,” Skinner said. “To be honest, I just thought the betterment of the team would be if I didn't play. It's not the time for me to be too proud and try to play without being able to see a little bit to my left. You want to give the team the best chance to win. And Sunday just wasn't right spot for me.

“It was definitely a moment where a little bit of frustration steps in. But again, for my perspective, I just want the best for the team. So that's where kind of it ended up just happening that Arty had to go play back-to-back, and that's hard to do.”

With Skinner’s status changing before Sunday’s 3 PM start, the Penguins didn’t have much time get another goalie to Pittsburgh. Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza, who is the GM of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, called Murashov while he was in the middle of making breakfast around 10 AM.

“He said, ‘Alright, we need you for the game.’ I packed as quickly as I could, and while I was waiting for my gear, he called me again and figured out that I wouldn’t be able to make it in time,” Murashov said. “So, they called up (Taylor Gauthier), as well, which I’m super happy for him. (Spezza) said to me, to drive safely. I arrived here (around 3:20 PM) for the game, and it was kind of a fun experience.”