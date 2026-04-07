Penguins Navigate Through Some Uncertainty in the Crease

Skinner and Murashov watched that game from the media level. Skinner, who joined the team in the middle of December, enjoyed getting to know Murashov for the first time.
“I didn't know he was only 22,” Skinner said. “We got to talking, talked a little bit about hockey, talked about some family, and just seems like a stand-up guy. I was really happy to get on ice with him. I was super excited for that. So, yeah, my first impression is only good things.”
After getting his first five games of NHL experience back in November, including a shutout during the Global Series in Sweden, Murashov has grown his game this season with WBS.
He has posted a 22-8-3 record along with a 2.13 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and three shutouts. Murashov gave a lot of credit to the coaches and staff for where his game is at right now.
In terms of how prepared Murashov feels for this call-up compared to the one earlier in the year, he said, “I would say that I just know my game more. We have a really good process down in Wilkes, especially with (Kain Tisi), our goalie coach, whom I’m really grateful (for). Definitely, I gained more experience, and it would help me along the way, not right now, but throughout my career.”
With a three-day break between games, it will be a day-by-day process to see how things shake up for the team in net before Thursday’s matchup in New Jersey.
“All we're really focused on right now is me going to see the guys after this and talking about how I felt, and they're going to check my eye, make sure everything's all good, and I'm very much hoping that I get to (play that game,” Skinner said.