Penguins Navigate Through Some Uncertainty in the Crease

Murashov
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins had three goaltenders on the ice for Tuesday’s small group practice at PPG Paints Arena: Arturs Silovs, Stuart Skinner, and Sergei Murashov. The team recalled Murashov after Skinner was struck in the face with a puck while sitting on the bench serving as the backup for Saturday’s game against the Panthers.

“Just second period, we tried to get the puck in the zone,” Skinner said. “It happens a lot, just goes in the bench. It hits off the glass and catches me at the right time. Right time, right spot. I'm actually extremely lucky, if I was looking a little bit more to my left, it could be right in the eye. So, fortunate.”

Skinner speaks to the media.

After initially thinking that his eye was fine when he got home, it got worse overnight, which meant Skinner wasn’t able to play the second half of Pittsburgh’s back-to-back versus Florida.

“When I went to bed, I was like, I’m good, no problem. Then I woke up and it kind of closed on me,” Skinner said. “To be honest, I just thought the betterment of the team would be if I didn't play. It's not the time for me to be too proud and try to play without being able to see a little bit to my left. You want to give the team the best chance to win. And Sunday just wasn't right spot for me.

“It was definitely a moment where a little bit of frustration steps in. But again, for my perspective, I just want the best for the team. So that's where kind of it ended up just happening that Arty had to go play back-to-back, and that's hard to do.”

With Skinner’s status changing before Sunday’s 3 PM start, the Penguins didn’t have much time get another goalie to Pittsburgh. Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza, who is the GM of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, called Murashov while he was in the middle of making breakfast around 10 AM.

“He said, ‘Alright, we need you for the game.’ I packed as quickly as I could, and while I was waiting for my gear, he called me again and figured out that I wouldn’t be able to make it in time,” Murashov said. “So, they called up (Taylor Gauthier), as well, which I’m super happy for him. (Spezza) said to me, to drive safely. I arrived here (around 3:20 PM) for the game, and it was kind of a fun experience.”

It was a much shorter drive from the Penguins’ ECHL affiliate in Wheeling, with Gauthier’s drive only about an hour. It meant everything for the 25-year-old to get the call-up. After he broke the record for most wins by a goaltender in Wheeling Nailers history (70), two days later, he signed his NHL contract with the Penguins on March 6. Just about a month later, he was dressing for an NHL game.

“I didn’t expect the first time getting called up to the NHL to be in this scenario. I’m just so grateful to experience that,” Gauthier said. “Everyone was so welcoming today. It’s been a dream come true.

“Just for (my family and friends) to see me in an NHL jersey for them is really special and it’s something that I’m really going to cherish for a long time. I’m going to take that jersey home and make sure I put it up in a frame, for sure.”

Gauthier speaks to the media.

Skinner and Murashov watched that game from the media level. Skinner, who joined the team in the middle of December, enjoyed getting to know Murashov for the first time.

“I didn't know he was only 22,” Skinner said. “We got to talking, talked a little bit about hockey, talked about some family, and just seems like a stand-up guy. I was really happy to get on ice with him. I was super excited for that. So, yeah, my first impression is only good things.”

After getting his first five games of NHL experience back in November, including a shutout during the Global Series in Sweden, Murashov has grown his game this season with WBS.

He has posted a 22-8-3 record along with a 2.13 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and three shutouts. Murashov gave a lot of credit to the coaches and staff for where his game is at right now.

In terms of how prepared Murashov feels for this call-up compared to the one earlier in the year, he said, “I would say that I just know my game more. We have a really good process down in Wilkes, especially with (Kain Tisi), our goalie coach, whom I’m really grateful (for). Definitely, I gained more experience, and it would help me along the way, not right now, but throughout my career.”

With a three-day break between games, it will be a day-by-day process to see how things shake up for the team in net before Thursday’s matchup in New Jersey.

“All we're really focused on right now is me going to see the guys after this and talking about how I felt, and they're going to check my eye, make sure everything's all good, and I'm very much hoping that I get to (play that game,” Skinner said.

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