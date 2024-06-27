NHL Ted Lindsay Award Winners

The Ted Lindsay Award (formerly the Lester B. Pearson Award) is presented annually to the "most outstanding player" in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players' Association.

The award honors Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, an all-star forward known for his skill, tenacity and leadership, as well as for his role in establishing the original Players' Association. It was first awarded in 1972.

Wayne Gretzky won the award five times during his career, the most of any player. Members of the Edmonton Oilers have won the award 11 times, the most of any team. The Pittsburgh Penguins are second with 10.

The Lindsay Award is considered to be the companion of the Hart Memorial Trophy; 15 players have won them in the same season: Guy Lafleur, Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mark Messier, Brett Hull, Sergei Fedorov, Eric Lindros, Dominik Hasek, Jaromir Jagr, Joe Sakic, Martin St. Louis, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

Of those 15, Lafleur, Gretzky, Lemieux, Jagr, St. Louis, Crosby, Ovechkin and McDavid also won the Art Ross Trophy in the same season.