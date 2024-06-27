NHL Ted Lindsay Award Winners

Trophy presented to most outstanding player as voted by NHLPA members

ted-lindsay
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Ted Lindsay Award (formerly the Lester B. Pearson Award) is presented annually to the "most outstanding player" in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players' Association.

The award honors Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, an all-star forward known for his skill, tenacity and leadership, as well as for his role in establishing the original Players' Association. It was first awarded in 1972.

Wayne Gretzky won the award five times during his career, the most of any player. Members of the Edmonton Oilers have won the award 11 times, the most of any team. The Pittsburgh Penguins are second with 10.

The Lindsay Award is considered to be the companion of the Hart Memorial Trophy; 15 players have won them in the same season: Guy Lafleur, Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mark Messier, Brett Hull, Sergei Fedorov, Eric Lindros, Dominik Hasek, Jaromir Jagr, Joe Sakic, Martin St. Louis, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

Of those 15, Lafleur, Gretzky, Lemieux, Jagr, St. Louis, Crosby, Ovechkin and McDavid also won the Art Ross Trophy in the same season.

Nathan MacKinnon wins the 2024 Ted Lindsay Award

Ted Lindsay Award Winners

  • 2024: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2023: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2022: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 2021: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2020: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2019: Nikita Kucherov,Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2018: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2017: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2016: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2014: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2013: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2012: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2011: Daniel Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2010: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  • 2009: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  • 2008: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  • 2007: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2006: Jaromir Jagr, New York Rangers
  • 2004: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2003: Markus Naslund, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2002: Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames
  • 2001: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2000: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1999: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1997: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1996: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1995: Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1994: Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1993: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1992: Mark Messier, New York Rangers
  • 1991: Brett Hull, St. Louis Blues
  • 1990: Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1989: Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1988: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1987: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1986: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1985: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1984: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1983: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1982: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1981: Mike Liut, St. Louis Blues
  • 1980: Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1979: Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1978: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1977: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1976: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1975: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1974: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1973: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1972: Jean Ratelle, New York Rangers
  • 1971: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins

Latest News

Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of year

Hughes of Canucks wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman in NHL

Hage receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Myers agrees to terms on 3-year contract with Canucks

MacKinnon wins Lindsay Award as best player voted on by NHLPA

NHL Player Inclusion Coalition visits Nevada Boys and Girls Club, makes donation, hosts clinic

Duclair 'excited and confident' heading into free agency

Capitals will 'be aggressive' on trade front, in free agency, GM says

 Panthers' Cup win, 2024 Draft discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Holland will not return as Oilers general manager; contract expires July 1

Final Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Intrigue after 1st 3 picks

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Order of selection for 2024 NHL Draft

Luongo eats pasta out of Stanley Cup

Julien hired by Blues as assistant, won Cup with Bruins in 2011

Panthers, McDavid among those nominated for 2024 ESPYs

2024 NHL Draft to have plenty of intrigue after top pick

AHL notebook: Prospects poised for NHL training camps