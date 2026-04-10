Penguins Clinch Playoff Berth for the First Time Since the 2021-22 Season

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

With tonight’s win over the New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Individual tickets for Round One, Home Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public here on Friday, April 10 at 12:00 PM. Playoff ticket packages are exclusively available to current season ticket holders and new full and half season members for the 2026-27 season. Fans can request membership information here. The Penguins premium department is also accepting online deposits for playoff suite and loge rentals.

The NHL will announce a full Round One schedule once all standings are final and opponents are set.

No NHL team has had a more dominant stretch since the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin Era began in 2006-07. This postseason berth marks the team’s 17th playoff appearance in the last 20 years – a figure that ranks first in the NHL in that span.

Most Playoff Appearances Since 2006-07

Team                 
  Playoff Berths
Pittsburgh   
 17
Washington
16
Boston      
15
Tampa Bay 
14

The Penguins' 20-year run of success has come with four trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and three Stanley Cup Championships (2009, '16, '17). Since 2006-07, no NHL team has more playoff victories than the Penguins' 103.

The Penguins look to close out the 2025-26 regular season as one of the top teams in the NHL. They rank in the top-10 in wins (41, 10th), points (98, 8th), goals for (282, 2nd), power-play percentage (24.6%, 6th), penalty kill percentage (81.8%, 7th) and goal differential (+33, 7th). 

The 2026 Penguins Playoffs are proudly presented by PPG and UPMC.

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