Penguins Clinch Playoff Berth for the First Time Since the 2021-22 Season

With tonight’s win over the New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Individual tickets for Round One, Home Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public here on Friday, April 10 at 12:00 PM. Playoff ticket packages are exclusively available to current season ticket holders and new full and half season members for the 2026-27 season. Fans can request membership information here. The Penguins premium department is also accepting online deposits for playoff suite and loge rentals.

The NHL will announce a full Round One schedule once all standings are final and opponents are set.

No NHL team has had a more dominant stretch since the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin Era began in 2006-07. This postseason berth marks the team’s 17th playoff appearance in the last 20 years – a figure that ranks first in the NHL in that span.

Most Playoff Appearances Since 2006-07