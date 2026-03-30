Game Preview: 03.30.26 at New York Islanders

16x9_Game day 3.30
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins hit the road to take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (36-21-16), NYI (42-27-5)

The Penguins are 8-6-5 in their last 19 games against the Islanders. Going back further, the Penguins are 12-7-5 in their last 24 games against the Islanders. Pittsburgh has just eight regulation losses in its last 31 matchups versus the Islanders dating back to Nov. 1, 2018 (15-8-8).

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Quick Hits

1) Erik Karlsson has 27 points (7G-20A) in 41 career games against the Islanders. He ranks third among all active defensemen in points (27) against the Islanders.

2) Rickard Rakell has points in 11 of his last 12 games (6G-9A) and is currently on a three-game point streak (3G-2A). 

3) Rickard Rakell has 22 points (10G-12A) in 28 career games against the New York Islanders. He has points in his last five of his last six visits to Long Island (5G-4A) and 13 points (7G-6A) across the 13 games he’s played there in total.

4) Defenseman Kris Letang leads all active NHL blueliners in goals (13), assists (37) and points (50) versus the Islanders.

5) Bryan Rust (26G-33A) is one point shy of hitting the 60-point plateau for the second-straight season and second time in his career. He is looking to become just the 15th American-born skater with back-to-back 60-point seasons in each of the last two years.

MARCH MADNESS

Erik Karlsson has been one of the NHL’s hottest players in the month of March, picking up 24 points (9G-15A) in just 15 games. Since March 1, only Nikita Kucherov (26) has picked up more points than Karlsson, and his 24 points are the most by a Penguins blueliner in a calendar month since Paul Coffey’s franchise record of 28 points in February 1990. Karlsson is just the fourth Penguins defenseman in franchise history to record 20 or more points in a month.

Karlsson’s nine multi-point games in March are the most by a Penguins defenseman in a single month in team history.

Karlsson also has seven goals over his last seven games (7G-7A), and he is the first defenseman in franchise history to have seven goals over a seven-game span.

CROSBY 1,100

Sidney Crosby is two assists shy of becoming the eighth player in NHL history to record 1,100 career assists joining Wayne Gretzky (1,963), Ron Francis (1,249), Mark Messier (1,193), Ray Bourque (1,169), Jaromir Jagr (1,155), Paul Coffey (1,135) and Joe Thornton (1,109). Among the group, Crosby is set to accomplish this feat in the third-fewest games in NHL history.

Crosby would also become just the second player in NHL history to record 1,100 assists with one franchise, after Ray Bourque with Boston.

DIRTY THIRTY

Sidney Crosby is two goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (19).

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM

Sidney Crosby is one multi-point performance shy of surpassing both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

MALKIN 1,400

Forward Evgeni Malkin is two points shy of 1,400 in his career. Malkin is looking to join Sidney Crosby (1,751) and Mario Lemieux (1,743) as the only players in franchise history to notch 1,400 points with the team, and he would also become just the 23rd player in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

Malkin would also become just the second Russian-born player in NHL history to accumulate 1,400 points along with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

Malkin has points in three of his four games played (2G-3A) since returning from suspension.

MANTHA’S CAREER YEAR

Forward Anthony Mantha has points in seven of his last 11 games (6G-3A) and has set career highs across the board in goals (27), assists (27) and points (54). During the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), only four players on Pittsburgh have scored more goals than Mantha in their first season with the team.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel enters this game with 13 points (9G-4A) over his last 23 games. Kindel is up to 17 goals on the season, which ranks tied for fourth among NHL rookies. Four of his 17 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18-year-old.

CROSBY VERSUS NYI

Throughout his career, Sidney Crosby has played dominant hockey against the New York Islanders. In 92 career games, Crosby has recorded 140 points (44G-96A) against the Islanders, helping Pittsburgh to a 53-25-14 record in those games. He has almost double the amount of multi-point games against them (41) as opposed to games with no points (23). Only Jaromir Jagr (155) has more points against the Islanders in NHL history than Crosby’s 140. Crosby’s 140 points versus the Islanders are also the most that any active player has against one single team.

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