Musings: Penguins Locker Room Reacts to Clinching Playoffs

There were a few scenarios heading into Thursday night’s games that could have allowed the Pittsburgh Penguins to clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. But the simplest was to win in any fashion.

And with a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center (full recap here), the Penguins will officially return to the postseason for the first time since 2021-22.

"It's exciting. That’s why you play. That's the best time of the year,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “To know that we’re going to be there, to set out to do that... it’s nice to get rewarded. Everybody has had a part in this. Especially with this group… Everybody’s contributed to get here.”