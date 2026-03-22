Musings: Penguins Have Uncharacteristic Off Game

Coming off an emotional shootout win over Winnipeg on Saturday as part of a challenging March schedule, the Penguins just didn’t have it against the rested Hurricanes on Sunday. Carolina earned a 5-1 win in the fourth and final regular-season matchup between these teams.

“I think obviously, we battled hard yesterday, had a tough game, and I just don't think that energy was there today,” Erik Karlsson said. “At the same time, this time of the year, we got to figure out a way how to manage that without feeling our best. And today, we didn't do much of anything.”

Carolina is at the top of the Metro Division for a reason. They have done a terrific job of building and sticking to their identity, which is making it difficult on their opponents with a good forecheck, fast pace, and skill.

That being said, the Penguins have had success against Carolina this year. They earned a 5-1 win in the first matchup, and battled to earn a point in each of the last two, which bookended their five-game road trip. Today, it’s just that all parts of their game were off.

“From an execution standpoint, from a support standpoint, from just managing the game, the way we could put together maybe some shifts to get momentum - it's a long list,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. “That was up there in terms of bad for me this year. And I'm not coming in here saying that, where I'm throwing that on the players only. Like, that's all of us.”