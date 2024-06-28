NHL Hart Memorial Trophy Winners

Regular-season MVPs since 1924

hart
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Hart Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association in all NHL cities at the end of the regular season.

The Hart Memorial Trophy was presented by the NHL in 1960 after the original Hart Trophy was retired to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The original trophy was donated to the NHL in 1923 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, former manager-coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

Wayne Gretzky won the award a record nine times during his career, including eight in a row from 1980-87. Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings) and longtime teammate Mark Messier (Oilers, New York Rangers) are the only players to win the Hart with more than one team. In 1990, Messier edged Ray Bourque of the Boston Bruins by two votes, the closest vote so far.

MacKinnon wins the 2024 Hart Memorial Trophy for MVP

Hart Memorial Trophy Winners

  • 2024: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2023: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2022: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 2021: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2020: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2019: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2018: Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
  • 2017: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2016: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2014: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2013: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  • 2012: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2011: Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks
  • 2010: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2009: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  • 2008: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  • 2007: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2006: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins/San Jose Sharks
  • 2004: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2003: Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2002: Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2001: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2000: Chris Pronger, St. Louis Blues
  • 1999: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1997: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1996: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1995: Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1994: Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1993: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1992: Mark Messier, New York Rangers
  • 1991: Brett Hull, St. Louis Blues
  • 1990: Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1989: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1988: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1987: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1986: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1985: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1984: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1983: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1982: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1981: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1980: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1979: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
  • 1978: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1977: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1976: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1975: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1974: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1973: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1972: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1971: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1970: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1969: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1968: Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1967: Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1966: Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1965: Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1964: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1963: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1962: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1961: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1960: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1959: Andy Bathgate, New York Rangers
  • 1958: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1957: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1956: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1955: Ted Kennedy, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1954: Al Rollins, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1953: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1952: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1951: Milt Schmidt, Boston Bruins
  • 1950: Chuck Rayner, New York Rangers
  • 1949: Sid Abel, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1948: Buddy O'Connor, New York Rangers
  • 1947: Maurice Richard, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1946: Max Bentley, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1945: Elmer Lach, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1944: Babe Pratt, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1943: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins
  • 1942: Tommy Anderson, Brooklyn Americans
  • 1941: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins
  • 1940: Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1939: Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1938: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
  • 1937: Babe Siebert, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1936: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
  • 1935: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
  • 1934: Aurele Joliat, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1933: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
  • 1932: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1931: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1930: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons
  • 1929: Roy Worters, New York Americans
  • 1928: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1927: Herb Gardiner, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1926: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons
  • 1925: Billy Burch, Hamilton Tigers
  • 1924: Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators

Related Content

NHL Conn Smythe Trophy Winners

Latest News

NHL announces 2023-24 All-Star Teams

NHL announces 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL stars, celebrities heat up Las Vegas on 2024 Awards red carpet

Mangiapane traded to Capitals by Flames for 2nd-round pick

MacKinnon of Avalanche wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Hellebuyck of Jets wins Vezina Trophy as top goalie in NHL

Bruins focused on middle of ice, re-signing Swayman in offseason

Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of year

Hughes of Canucks wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman in NHL

Hage receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Myers agrees to terms on 3-year contract with Canucks

MacKinnon wins Lindsay Award as best player voted on by NHLPA

NHL Player Inclusion Coalition hosts clinic at Nevada Boys and Girls Club

Duclair 'excited and confident' heading into free agency

Capitals will 'be aggressive' on trade front, in free agency, GM says

 Panthers' Cup win, 2024 Draft discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Holland will not return as Oilers general manager; contract expires July 1