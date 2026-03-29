Crosby, Malkin Return to Practice Ahead of Divisional Matchup

After Saturday's setback, Rust said the team’s next game against the Islanders will be an easy one to get up for, especially with the two clubs battling against each other for a playoff spot. That sentiment carried over to today.

"We know how much that means to us, playing against that team, and how important every point is," Rickard Rakell said. "It’s truly like a playoff game.”

“They’re all important at this point,” Crosby said. “It’s a big race, a big stretch for us. As a player, these are the ones that you want to be in. These are big games.”

The Penguins knew how challenging their schedule would be in March, with 17 games in 31 days. Now, at the end of the month’s gauntlet, the Penguins have to keep digging deep to stay in the fight.

“I think you have to enjoy it. We have to embrace the situation that we’re in,” Karlsson said. “It’s a fantastic spot to be in. I think with the experience that we have in here, a lot of the guys have been through it before, but for the guys that haven’t, just don’t lose sight of how much fun it is to be playing in these types of games.”