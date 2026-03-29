Crosby, Malkin Return to Practice Ahead of Divisional Matchup

Crosby
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

After Saturday’s 6-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars, the Penguins regrouped at practice on Sunday before traveling to Long Island for a divisional matchup on Monday.

As the players made their way onto the ice, first came Evgeni Malkin (upper body, three games missed). Shortly after, Sidney Crosby (lower body, one game missed) joined the group. 

“Obviously, it’s very encouraging,” Erik Karlsson said. “Whether they play (Monday) or not, I don’t know. They’re out there grinding away and trying to keep up the speed and staying in it for when they are ready to return.”

Karlsson speaks to the media.

Following practice, Head Coach Dan Muse said that both Crosby and Malkin were full participants and wore regular contact jerseys. While those two returned, forwards Bryan Rust and Noel Acciari had maintenance days.

As for Malkin, he was still on the ice getting in some extra work while Muse met with the media.

“There needs to be some conversations just overall with everybody,” Muse said on who will make the trip. “I’ve got to firm that up with the training staff once (Malkin) is off the ice. The other three are all traveling.”

Muse speaks to the media.

After missing 11 games coming out of the break following an injury sustained at the Olympics, Crosby returned to play in five games before leaving Thursday's game against Ottawa. It's been a frustrating stretch for the captain, to say the least.

"I mean, it’s not easy. It’s part of the game. Every year, there are always different challenges. This year, that happens to be a challenge for me individually," Crosby said.

"As a group, especially when you’re hurt, the thing that gives you confidence is seeing the way we play on a nightly basis and the fight that we have. It’s a pretty tested group, and it’s a big stretch here. Regardless of who’s in or who’s out, I know that we’re going to leave it all out there and give ourselves the best chance."

Crosby speaks to the media.

After Saturday's setback, Rust said the team’s next game against the Islanders will be an easy one to get up for, especially with the two clubs battling against each other for a playoff spot. That sentiment carried over to today.

"We know how much that means to us, playing against that team, and how important every point is," Rickard Rakell said. "It’s truly like a playoff game.”

“They’re all important at this point,” Crosby said. “It’s a big race, a big stretch for us. As a player, these are the ones that you want to be in. These are big games.”

The Penguins knew how challenging their schedule would be in March, with 17 games in 31 days. Now, at the end of the month’s gauntlet, the Penguins have to keep digging deep to stay in the fight.

“I think you have to enjoy it. We have to embrace the situation that we’re in,” Karlsson said. “It’s a fantastic spot to be in. I think with the experience that we have in here, a lot of the guys have been through it before, but for the guys that haven’t, just don’t lose sight of how much fun it is to be playing in these types of games.”

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