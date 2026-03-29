Crosby, Malkin Return to Practice Ahead of Divisional Matchup

After Saturday’s 6-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars, the Penguins regrouped at practice on Sunday before traveling to Long Island for a divisional matchup on Monday.
As the players made their way onto the ice, first came Evgeni Malkin (upper body, three games missed). Shortly after, Sidney Crosby (lower body, one game missed) joined the group.
“Obviously, it’s very encouraging,” Erik Karlsson said. “Whether they play (Monday) or not, I don’t know. They’re out there grinding away and trying to keep up the speed and staying in it for when they are ready to return.”