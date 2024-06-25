NHL Conn Smythe Trophy Winners

The Conn Smythe Trophy is an annual award given "to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs." The winner is selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the last game in the Stanley Cup Final.

The trophy was presented by Maple Leaf Gardens Limited in 1964 to honor Conn Smythe, the former coach, manager, president and owner-governor of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A total of 53 players have won the trophy, including Jean Beliveau of the Montreal Canadiens, who won the first, awarded in 1965. Patrick Roy is the only three-time winner. Five players -- Bobby Orr, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby -- have won it twice. Roy was the youngest to win; he was 20 when he did so with the Canadiens in 1986.

Six players have won the trophy as a member of the losing team in the Cup Final: Roger Crozier (1966, Detroit Red Wings), Glenn Hall (1968, St. Louis Blues), Reggie Leach (1976, Philadelphia Flyers), Ron Hextall (1987, Flyers), Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2003, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim) and Connor McDavid (2024, Edmonton Oilers).