NHL Calder Memorial Trophy Winners

Award first presented in 1933 honors top rookie

The Calder Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League." The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season; each voter ranks the top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system. Three finalists are named and the trophy is awarded at the NHL Awards after the playoffs.

From 1936-37 until his death in 1943, NHL President Frank Calder bought a trophy each year to be given permanently to the outstanding rookie. After Calder's death, the NHL presented the Calder Memorial Trophy in his memory and the trophy is to be kept in perpetuity.

In 1990, 31-year-old Sergei Makarov of the Calgary Flames became the oldest player to win the Calder. Beginning with the 1990-91 season, the rules were amended so that players are eligible for the Calder only if they are no more than 26 years old by Sept. 15 of their rookie season.

To be eligible for the award, a player cannot have played more than 25 games in any single preceding season, nor in six or more games in each of any two preceding seasons, in any major professional league. That came into play 1979-80, when Wayne Gretzky was not eligible to win the Calder despite tying Marcel Dionne for the NHL scoring lead with 137 points (the previous rookie record at the time was 95), because he had played a full season in the World Hockey Association in 1978-79. The Toronto Maple Leafs lead all teams with 10 players who've won the Calder.

Calder Memorial Trophy Winners

  • 2024: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2023: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
  • 2022: Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
  • 2020: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2019: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2018: Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
  • 2017: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 2016: Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2015: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
  • 2014: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2013: Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
  • 2012: Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2011: Jeff Skinner, Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2010: Tyler Myers, Buffalo Sabres
  • 2009: Steve Mason, Columbus Blue Jackets
  • 2008: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2007: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2006: Alex Ovechkin*,\* Washington Capitals
  • 2004: Andrew Raycroft, Boston Bruins
  • 2003: Barret Jackman, St. Louis Blues
  • 2002: Dany Heatley, Atlanta Thrashers
  • 2001: Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose Sharks
  • 2000: Scott Gomez, New Jersey Devils
  • 1999: Chris Drury, Colorado Avalanche
  • 1998: Sergei Samsonov, Boston Bruins
  • 1997: Bryan Berard, New York Islanders
  • 1996: Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators
  • 1995: Peter Forsberg, Quebec Nordiques
  • 1994: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 1993: Teemu Selanne, Winnipeg Jets
  • 1992: Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canucks
  • 1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1990: Sergei Makarov, Calgary Flames
  • 1989: Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
  • 1988: Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary Flames
  • 1987: Luc Robitaille, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1986: Gary Suter, Calgary Flames
  • 1985: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1984: Tom Barrasso, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1983: Steve Larmer, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1982: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets
  • 1981: Peter Stastny, Quebec Nordiques
  • 1980: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
  • 1979: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars
  • 1978: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
  • 1977: Willi Plett, Atlanta Flames
  • 1976: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
  • 1975: Eric Vail, Atlanta Flames
  • 1974: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders
  • 1973: Steve Vickers, New York Rangers
  • 1972: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1971: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1970: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1969: Danny Grant, Minnesota North Stars
  • 1968: Derek Sanderson, Boston Bruins
  • 1967: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1966: Brit Selby, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1965: Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1964: Jacques Laperriere, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1963: Kent Douglas, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1962: Bobby Rousseau, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1961: Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1960: Bill Hay, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1959: Ralph Backstrom, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1958: Frank Mahovlich, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1957: Larry Regan, Boston Bruins
  • 1956: Glenn Hall, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1955: Ed Litzenberger, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1954: Camille Henry, New York Rangers
  • 1953: Gump Worsley, New York Rangers
  • 1952: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1951: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1950: Jack Gelineau, Boston Bruins
  • 1949: Pentti Lund, New York Rangers
  • 1948: Jim McFadden, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1947: Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1946: Edgar Laprade, New York Rangers
  • 1945: Frank McCool, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1944: Gus Bodnar, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1943: Gaye Stewart, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1942: Grant Warwick, New York Rangers
  • 1941: Johnny Quilty, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1940: Kilby MacDonald, New York Rangers
  • 1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
  • 1938: Cully Dahlstrom, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1937: Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1936: Mike Karakas, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1935: Sweeney Schriner, New York Americans
  • 1934: Russ Blinco, Montreal Maroons
  • 1933: Carl Voss, Detroit Red Wings

