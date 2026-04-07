Penguins Announce Winners of Team Awards for 2025.26 Season

Erik Karlsson has been selected as the recipient of the team’s Most Valuable Player Award, presented to him by Bryan Iams, Vice President & Chief Communications Officer at PPG. This is the first time he has received this recognition as a member of the Penguins and is the first player besides Sidney Crosby to win the award in the past six seasons.

In his third season with the team, he has set new highs in goals (14), assists (50) and points (64) since his time began with Pittsburgh in 2023-24. His goal total ranks tied for 10th and his assist and point totals rank tied for eighth in the NHL among defensemen. He leads the Penguins in average time on ice per game (23:40) and total power-play time on ice (246:56).

In March, Karlsson recorded 24 points (9G-15A) in 17 games which led defensemen in each category and ranked second in the entire NHL in points, trailing only Nikita Kucherov’s 26. It was also the second-highest point total in a single month by a Penguins defenseman in franchise history after Paul Coffey recorded 28 points (6G-22A) in February 1990. The Swedish defenseman tallied nine multi-point games in March which was only one shy of Bobby Orr’s NHL-record of 10 in December 1974.