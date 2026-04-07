Penguins Announce Winners of Team Awards for 2025.26 Season

Captain Sidney Crosby was named the recipient of the Players’ Player Award presented by UPMC, which is voted on by the players for the teammate they feel best exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice. This marks Crosby’s eighth Players’ Player Award, presented to him by healthcare leaders at UPMC: Deborah Cannon (Director of Emergency Services), Adrian Mahoney (Professional Staff Nurse, Expert), Erin Capets (Professional Staff Nurse, Expert), Tess Napierkowski (Professional Staff Nurse, Expert).
Crosby leads the team in points (72) for the 16th time in his career and added to his already NHL-best 21st season averaging a point per game or better. On December 21, Crosby recorded an assist, which was his second point of the game, to surpass Mario Lemieux for the most points in franchise history (1,724). Shortly after, he became the first player in NHL history to record 50 overtime points with his game-winning goal against the Blue Jackets on January 4.
The Canadian forward became just the sixth player ever to record at least 500 multi-point games after tallying a goal and an assist versus the Seattle Kraken on November 22. Later in the year, he recorded his 514th career multi-point game with two assists against the Islanders which ranks third all-time.