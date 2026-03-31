Musings: "Everyone Showed Up" for Big Divisional Win

That trio had some strong shifts in the first period, with Pittsburgh’s best chance coming when Chinakhov created a 2-on-0 rush with Crosby, who rang one off the crossbar. Overall, both teams had looks during a scoreless first before the game broke wide open in the second.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill, which has spent most of the season at or near the top of the league, has been struggling as of late. And their woes continued tonight, with Anders Lee finding a goal from his usual spot at the netfront. The Penguins did put together a terrific response shift, but the Islanders quickly went the other way and took a 2-0 lead just 1:27 minutes later.

“At the start of the period, we got away from the things that I liked in the first a little bit,” Muse said. “Just giving them some of the chances that we gave, just time and space, numbers. But I mean, we've been in situations when we've been down before, and have a lot of belief in this group that we could kind of settle things down and put together some shifts where momentum could start to come our way.”

The one line that didn’t see any changes – Connor Dewar centering Elmer Soderblom and Noel Acciari – put together a monster shift. It was capped off with a goal from Soderblom, who is so difficult to handle down low with his size and reach.

But Pittsburgh’s one-goal deficit quickly went back to two, with Islanders trade deadline acquisition Brayden Schenn making it 3-1. Not long after, the Islanders went back to the power play.

It could have been a deflating moment for Pittsburgh, considering their recent fortunes in that area of the game. Instead, Rickard Rakell went over the boards and scored the first shorthanded goal of his career after re-directing a beautiful pass from Rust.

“The shorthanded goal was a big turning point there,” Muse said.

It was the first of seven unanswered tallies for the Penguins.

“I think we just stayed patient, just playing our game, and then the goals started coming,” Soderblom said. “Feel like we never really stressed about it. We just kept cool and stuck to our game, and we know the result is going to come.”