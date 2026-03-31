Musings: "Everyone Showed Up" for Big Divisional Win

Speaking with SportsNet Pittsburgh’s Dan Potash during the second intermission, Shea said, “I think we’re going to have our best period here (in the third).” He said the Penguins couldn’t let their collective foot off the gas like they had in the past. And they kept the pedal to the metal, finding three more goals and chasing Sorokin from the net after he allowed a season-high seven. A rare occurrence, as Sorokin is making a case for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie.
“I thought we managed that third period pretty well, but still were able to keep playing,” Muse said. “Scoring some goals, not just totally, you know, trying to defend. I never want to do that. I want to keep playing the game no matter what, and I thought the guys did a pretty good job with that.”
So, to recap a few things:
*Mantha and Rakell scored twice.
*Avery Hayes also got in the goal column after slotting back into the lineup (with fellow rookies Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen being scratched).
*Rust recorded the final tally.
*Soderblom was an assist short of a Gordie Howe hat trick, after Scott Mayfield challenged him to a fight in the third period. Soderblom won, and kept the Islanders from getting any momentum out of it.
*Justin Brazeau had three helpers.
*Arturs Silovs shut the door after that tough start to the second to get the win.
And last, but certainly not least...
*With two assists, Sidney Crosby became just the eighth player in NHL history to record 1,100 assists, and the second to do so with one franchise after Ray Bourque in Boston. Crosby also passed Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for the third-most multipoint games in NHL history with 513.
He is now two points shy from passing his idol Steve Yzerman on the NHL’s all-time scoring list, with the Penguins hosting the Red Wings on Tuesday night.
“Tomorrow is coming quick, and Detroit is hungry for points, also, and we’re going to have to play the exact same way,” Mantha said.