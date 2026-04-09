Game Preview: 04.09.26 at New Jersey Devils

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The Penguins head to New Jersey to take on the Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (40-22-16), NJD (40-35-3)

Pittsburgh has points in 17 of its last 25 games against New Jersey (13-8-4) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. The Penguins are 7-3-2 in their last 12 visits to the Prudential Center. Pittsburgh has points in five of its last six road games (4-1-1).

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Quick Hits

Bryan Rust has 34 points (18G-16A) and is plus-13 in 43 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and four more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 31 PTS in 39 GP). He has points in six of his last 11 games against the Devils (5G-4A).

Defenseman Sam Girard has four points (4A) and is plus-7 in his last five games. No one has a better plus/minus than Girard (+7) since Mar. 30. 

Since March 22, no player in the league has more goals than Rickard Rakell (10). 

Elmer Soderblom has six points (3G-3A) over his last six games. He has eight points (4G-4A) in 16 games with Pittsburgh after recording three points (2G-1A) over 39 games with Detroit this year.

Egor Chinakhov has 19 points (7G-12A) over his last 17 games and has picked up 33 points (17G-16A) in 40 games since joining the Penguins. Since his Penguins debut on Jan. 1, only Rickard Rakell (20) has more goals than him on the team.

A-MUSE-ING

Head Coach Dan Muse has the Penguins playing some of the most consistent hockey in the league in his first season in the NHL. Under Muse’s guidance, the Penguins have already surpassed last season's win total, and the team has seen massive year-over-year improvement in multiple categories.

GOALS GALORE

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s highest scoring teams this season as their 277 goals this year rank second in the NHL. 

The team’s 277 goals are the most the team has scored since the 2016-17 campaign (278) despite still having four games remaining in the regular season. 

Pittsburgh is on pace to have the highest scoring team in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present) on a goals-per-game basis.

POINT STREAKIN’ 

Rickard Rakell has points in 16 of his last 17 games (13G-10A) and is currently on an eight-game point streak (10G-3A). No other player has a longer active point streak in the NHL.

MANTHA’S CAREER YEAR

Forward Anthony Mantha enters tomorrow's game with points in 11 of his last 15 games (10G-6A) and has set career highs across the board in goals (31), assists (30) and points (61). During the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), only two players on Pittsburgh have scored more goals than Mantha in their first season with the team.

SILKY SWEDE

Erik Karlsson has 29 points (10G-19A) in the last 21 games. He leads all defensemen in the NHL in points in that span.

DIRTY THIRTY

Sidney Crosby comes into tomorrow's game one goal shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (20).

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel enters tomorrow's game with 34 points (17G-17A) and 17 goals on the season, which ranks tied for fifth among NHL rookies. Four of his 17 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old.

JERSEY BOYS

Sidney Crosby has made a habit of turning in solid performances against the Devils. In 91 career games versus New Jersey, Crosby has recorded 99 points (42G-57A), ranking first in scoring among all active players, while teammate Evgeni Malkin ranks third in points among active players.

D-MEN VS. THE DEVILS

Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have found success against the New Jersey Devils in their careers. Among active defensemen, Karlsson’s 33 points (9G-24A) is second and Letang’s 31 points (3G-28A) rank third against the Devils.

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