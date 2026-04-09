Game Preview: 04.09.26 at New Jersey Devils

The Penguins head to New Jersey to take on the Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET.
This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.
Team Records: PIT (40-22-16), NJD (40-35-3)
Pittsburgh has points in 17 of its last 25 games against New Jersey (13-8-4) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. The Penguins are 7-3-2 in their last 12 visits to the Prudential Center. Pittsburgh has points in five of its last six road games (4-1-1).