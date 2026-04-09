Game Preview: 04.09.26 at New Jersey Devils

Game Notes

Quick Hits

Bryan Rust has 34 points (18G-16A) and is plus-13 in 43 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and four more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 31 PTS in 39 GP). He has points in six of his last 11 games against the Devils (5G-4A).

Defenseman Sam Girard has four points (4A) and is plus-7 in his last five games. No one has a better plus/minus than Girard (+7) since Mar. 30.

Since March 22, no player in the league has more goals than Rickard Rakell (10).

Elmer Soderblom has six points (3G-3A) over his last six games. He has eight points (4G-4A) in 16 games with Pittsburgh after recording three points (2G-1A) over 39 games with Detroit this year.

Egor Chinakhov has 19 points (7G-12A) over his last 17 games and has picked up 33 points (17G-16A) in 40 games since joining the Penguins. Since his Penguins debut on Jan. 1, only Rickard Rakell (20) has more goals than him on the team.