Penguins Sign Forward Bill Zonnon to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Bill Zonnon to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and runs through the 2028-29 campaign.

Zonnon, one of Pittsburgh’s three first-round draft picks in the 2025 NHL Draft (22nd overall), has spent the 2025-26 season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL where he appeared in 35 games and recorded 14 goals, 32 assists and 46 points and is plus-24. Zonnon recorded multiple points in nearly half of his games played (17/35) and was held without a point just nine times all year.

Despite missing 29 games at the beginning of the season due to injury, Zonnon’s 32 assists ranked fourth on the Armada, while his 46 points ranked sixth on the team. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward’s 1.31 points-per-game average also ranked 11th across the entire QMJHL, and the Armada posted an expected goals for percentage of 67.3% with Zonnon on the ice according to SportLogIQ. Zonnon helped lead his club to the fourth-best record in the QMJHL (40-18-5-1) en route to a second-place finish in the QMJHL’s Western Conference. Zonnon and the Armada will contest fellow Penguins prospect Gabriel D’Aigle and the Victoriaville Tigres in a best-of-seven first-round series beginning Friday in Blainville.

The 19-year-old has played four seasons in the QMJHL from 2022-26 split between Blainville-Boisbriand and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, recording 226 points (76G-150A) and a plus-53 in 230 regular-season games. Zonnon also has 32 games of playoff experience at the QMJHL level, notching 16 goals, 17 assists and 33 points.

The Montreal, Quebec native represented Team Canada at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, notching three points (1G-2A) in six games.

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