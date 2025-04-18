NHL Maurice Richard Trophy Winners

The Maurice Richard Trophy is an annual award "presented to the player finishing the regular season as the League's goal-scoring leader" by the NHL Board of Governors.

The trophy, officially unveiled on Jan. 24, 1999, was a gift to the NHL from the Montreal Canadiens. It honors Richard, the first player in League history to score 50 goals in 50 games, 50 goals in a season and 500 in a career.

The first winner was Teemu Selanne of the Anaheim Ducks in 1999. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals won the trophy nine times from 2007-08 through 2019-20.