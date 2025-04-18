NHL Maurice Richard Trophy Winners

Award presented to top goal-scorer annually since 1999

rock-richard
The Maurice Richard Trophy is an annual award "presented to the player finishing the regular season as the League's goal-scoring leader" by the NHL Board of Governors.

The trophy, officially unveiled on Jan. 24, 1999, was a gift to the NHL from the Montreal Canadiens. It honors Richard, the first player in League history to score 50 goals in 50 games, 50 goals in a season and 500 in a career.

The first winner was Teemu Selanne of the Anaheim Ducks in 1999. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals won the trophy nine times from 2007-08 through 2019-20.

draisaitl-richard-graphic

Maurice Richard Trophy Winners

  • 2025: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 52 goals
  • 2024: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: 69 goals
  • 2023: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: 64 goals
  • 2022: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: 60 goals
  • 2021: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: 41 goals
  • 2020: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 48 goals
  • 2020: David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 48 goals
  • 2019: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 51 goals
  • 2018: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 49 goals
  • 2017: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: 44 goals
  • 2016: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 50 goals
  • 2015: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 53 goals
  • 2014: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 51 goals
  • 2013: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 32 goals
  • 2012: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning: 60 goals
  • 2011: Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks: 50 goals
  • 2010: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: 51 goals
  • 2010: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning 51 goals
  • 2009: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 56 goals
  • 2008: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 65 goals
  • 2007: Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning: 52 goals
  • 2006: Jonathan Cheechoo, San Jose Sharks: 56 goals
  • 2004: Rick Nash, Columbus: Blue Jackets: 41 goals
  • 2004: Ilya Kovalchuk, Atlanta Thrashers: 41 goals
  • 2004: Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames: 41 goals
  • 2003: Milan Hejduk, Colorado Avalanche: 50 goals
  • 2002: Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames: 52 goals
  • 2001: Pavel Bure, Florida Panthers: 59 goals
  • 2000: Pavel Bure, Florida Panthers: 58 goals
  • 1999: Teemu Selanne, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim: 47 goals

