NHL Art Ross Trophy Winners

The Art Ross Trophy is an annual award given "to the player who leads the NHL in scoring points at the end of the regular season."

Ross, the longtime manager-coach of the Boston Bruins, presented the trophy to the NHL in 1947. Elmer Lach of the Montreal Canadiens was the first winner in 1948.

Wayne Gretzky won the trophy an NHL-record 10 times, including seven in a row from 1980-81 through 1986-87 with the Edmonton Oilers. Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux are next with six.

If two or more players finish the season with the same number of points, the trophy is awarded in the following manner: 1. Player with most goals; 2. Player with fewer games played; 3. Player scoring first goal of the season.