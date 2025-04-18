NHL Art Ross Trophy Winners

The Art Ross Trophy is an annual award given "to the player who leads the NHL in scoring points at the end of the regular season."

Ross, the longtime manager-coach of the Boston Bruins, presented the trophy to the NHL in 1947. Elmer Lach of the Montreal Canadiens was the first winner in 1948.

Wayne Gretzky won the trophy an NHL-record 10 times, including seven in a row from 1980-81 through 1986-87 with the Edmonton Oilers. Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux are next with six.

If two or more players finish the season with the same number of points, the trophy is awarded in the following manner: 1. Player with most goals; 2. Player with fewer games played; 3. Player scoring first goal of the season.

kucherov-ross-graphic

Art Ross Trophy Winners

  • 2025: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2024: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2023: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2022: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2021: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2020: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2019: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2018: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2017: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2016: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2015: Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars
  • 2014: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2013: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2012: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2011: Daniel Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2010: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2009: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2008: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  • 2007: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2006: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins/San Jose Sharks
  • 2004: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2003: Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2002: Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames
  • 2001: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2000: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1999: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1998: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1997: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1996: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1995: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1994: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1993: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1992: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1991: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1990: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1989: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1988: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1987: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1986: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1985: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1984: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1983: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1982: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1981: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1980: Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1979: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
  • 1978: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1977: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1976: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1975: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1974: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1973: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1972: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1971: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1970: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1969: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
  • 1968: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1967: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1966: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1965: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1964: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1963: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1962: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1961: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1960: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1959: Dickie Moore, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1958: Dickie Moore, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1957: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1956: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1955: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1954: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1953: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1952: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1951: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1950: Ted Lindsay, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1949: Roy Conacher, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1948: Elmer Lach, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1947: Max Bentley, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1946: Max Bentley, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1945: Elmer Lach, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1944: Herb Cain, Boston Bruins
  • 1943: Doug Bentley, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1942: Bryan Hextall, New York Rangers
  • 1941: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins
  • 1940: Milt Schmidt, Boston Bruins
  • 1939: Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1938: Gordie Drillon, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1937: Dave Schriner, New York Americans
  • 1936: Dave Schriner, New York Americans
  • 1935: Charlie Conacher, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1934: Charlie Conacher, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1933: Bill Cook, New York Rangers
  • 1932: Busher Jackson, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1931: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1930: Cooney Weiland, Boston Bruins
  • 1929: Ace Bailey, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1928: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1927: Bill Cook, New York Rangers
  • 1926: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons
  • 1925: Babe Dye, Toronto Arenas
  • 1924: Cy Denneny, Ottawa Senators
  • 1923: Babe Dye, Toronto St. Pats
  • 1922: Punch Broadbent, Ottawa Senators
  • 1921: Newsy Lalonde, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1920: Joe Malone, Quebec Bulldogs
  • 1919: Odie Cleghorn, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1918: Joe Malone, Montreal Canadiens

Note: List includes scoring leaders from 1917-18 through 1946-47 prior to inception of Art Ross Trophy for 1947-48 season

