Letang Joins 800-Point Club

Letang
By Jason Seidling
Pittsburgh Penguins

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Letang added to his sparkling resume on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche, joining exclusive company when he hit the 800-point plateau.

Thanks to his first-period assist, Letang became just the 21st blueliner in NHL history to reach that prestigious number.

Unfortunately for the Penguins, Letang’s milestone was one of the lone positives during a disappointing setback. Trailing 1-0, Tommy Novak cycled the puck from low to high along the near boards to Letang, who promptly passed the puck across the width of the zone to his defense partner, Sam Girard. Seconds later, Girard hit the high forward, Egor Chinakhov, who fired a one-time missile from long range over the right pad of Colorado netminder Scott Wedgewood to briefly tie the score at 1-1.

“It is an incredible milestone,” head coach Dan Muse said. “I’m disappointed that we couldn’t get a win here today on the day that he gets it, because it’s obviously a big one. It’s a special one for him. It’s well deserved.”

Letang’s 800th point was the headliner on the goal, but ironically, it wasn’t the lone milestone. Playing against his former team, Girard’s helper was the 200th assist of his career. Chinakhov set a new personal high with his 17th goal.

By netting his 800th point, Letang joined teammate Erik Karlsson, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Colorado’s Brent Burns as the fourth active blueliner to hit that mark. Looking at the 800-point club from a historical perspective, of the 17 retired blueliners to reach that lofty total, 15 have gone on to be elected into the Hall of Fame.

Spending his career skating in the shadows of fellow Penguins’ franchise pillars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Letang’s march up the all-time leaderboards and single-franchise lists has sometimes gone underappreciated. But what he has accomplished from the back end is every bit as impressive and historic.

Letang became just the ninth defenseman to hit 800 points with a single franchise. He and Hedman are the only active rearguards to accomplish the feat. Each of the seven retirees that lay claim to that achievement are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

“You see the preparation that he puts in all the time,” Muse said. “Just the dedication to this game, to this team, to this organization. You see why he’s been doing this for so long. … Because I’ve now been around around it for a full season, I hope that nobody takes for granted what these guys are doing just because you’re seeing it all the time; you’re seeing a new milestone by one of them it feels like every few weeks.

“For Tanger to come in now and hit that milestone, it’s another really big one. It’s a credit to what he’s been doing for all of these years.”

Continuing the Penguins' run of individual star-power since Mario Lemieux’s debut in 1984, Letang became the fourth defenseman to reach the 800-point mark while wearing a Penguins sweater. Prior to Monday, Karlsson was the most recent back in his debut season in black and gold. Hall of Famers Paul Coffey and Larry Murphy also donned the flightless bird when they notched their 800th points.

News Feed

Musings: Penguins Give Up Too Much in Loss to Colorado

Game Preview: 03.24.26 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Musings: Penguins Have Uncharacteristic Off Game

Penguins Sign Forward Bill Zonnon to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.22.26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Musings: Penguins Prevail in Shootout Against Winnipeg

Penguins Sign Goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle to a Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.21.26 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Embracing the Pressure: Horcoff’s Stellar Season

Musings: Penguins Earn Point in Third Period Frenzy

Crosby Is Back

Game Preview: 03.18.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Foundation and UPMC Western Behavioral Health to Host 3rd Annual Mental Health and Student-Athletes Symposium on April 15

Musings: Penguins Get Huge Win Against NHL's Top Team

Malkin Goes Beast Mode in Return to Lineup

Game Preview: 03.16.26 at Colorado Avalanche

Musings: Penguins Pull Off Third Comeback of the Week

Game Preview: 03.14.26 at Utah Mammoth

Musings: Turnovers Key Culprit in 6-2 Loss

Game Preview: 03.12.26 at Vegas Golden Knights

Love is in the Air: Crosby Surprises Dream Proposal

Musings: Penguins Rally Back to Earn A Point Against Hurricanes

Game Preview: 03.10.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

A Very Big Penguins Debut

Musings: Penguins Stick With It For Gutsy Comeback Win

Game Preview: 03.08.26 vs. Boston Bruins

Musings: Penguins Earn One Point in Tight Shootout Loss

Game Preview: 03.07.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Malkin of Penguins suspended 5 games for slashing

Dubas, Penguins Stay the Course

Penguins Sign Goaltender Taylor Gauthier to a One-Year Contract

Crosby Skates With Group in Non-Contact Fashion

Penguins Acquire Forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for a 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Emotions Run High in Penguins’ Loss to Buffalo

Game Preview: 03.05.26 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Dubas Discusses State of the Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

Musings: Penguins Start Slow in Boston

Penguins To Hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ Presented by U. S. Steel on Thursday, March 5

Game Preview: 03.03.26 at Boston Bruins

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs Named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Musings: March of the Penguins Begins with a Win

Game Preview: 03.01.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Musings: Penguins Got Away From What Works in Shootout Loss to Rangers

Game Preview: 02.28.26 at New York Rangers

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Musings: Penguins Win First Game out of Olympic Break

Game Preview: 02.26.26 vs. New Jersey Devils

Girard Getting New Opportunity in Pittsburgh

Crosby, Teammates Take the Ice with Little Penguins

Crosby Expected to Miss a Minimum of Four Weeks